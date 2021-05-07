What is Black Fungus ? Know all about Covid triggered Mucormycosis here

Black Fungus: Why in the News?

Rising cases of Black Fungus have been observed in the patients of Covid 19 in New Delhi. Take a look below at the disease, its cause and diagnosis.

As reported by various hospitals and media houses, Black fungus is a common reason for disease and death of patients undergoing transplants, or in the ICUs and in those with immunodeficiency.

Black Fungus: About

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection recently in news as it is being triggered by Covid-19. Sometimes also called zygomycosis, this disease is a serious and rare fungal infection caused by molds named mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment. The places they are particularly found are

-Soil

-Decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles, or rotten wood

What is Pulmonary Mucormycosis?

Pulmonary mucormycosis is the most common type of mucormycosis. It occurs in those who either have cancer or have had any organ transplant or a stem cell transplant.

What is Disseminated Mucormycosis?

Disseminated mucormycosis can occur when it spreads through the bloodstream ultimately affecting another part of the body.

Symptoms of Mucormycosis/ Black Fungus:

The symptoms of Balck Fungus include:

For Brain Mucormycosis-

One-sided facial swelling Headache Nasal or sinus congestion Black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth Fever

For Pulmonary Mucormycosis-

Fever Cough Chest pain Shortness of breath

For Gastrointestinal Mucormycosis-

Abdominal pain Nausea and vomiting Gastrointestinal bleeding

Spread of Mucormycosis:

People can spread black fungus on coming in contact with the spores from the environment. In case of the lung or sinus infection the person can be infected after inhaling the spores from the air. A skin infection can occur after the fungus enters the skin through a scrape, burn, or other type of skin injury.

Who can be infected with Mucormycosis/ Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus can infect people with the following easily:

Diabetes, especially with diabetic ketoacidosis Cancer Organ transplant Stem cell transplant Neutropenia Long-term corticosteroid use Injection drug use Hemochromatosis (excess of iron) Skin injury due to surgery, burns, or wounds Pre-maturity and low birth weight

Mucormycosis related to Covid 19:

Black Fungus infection has been observed in the patients of Covid 19 recently in Delhi hospitals. As per a doctor in the ENT department of Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, "we are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycosis. Last year, this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone."

The reason for the disease has been the administration of steroids to various covid patients with diabetes/ renal issues or heart diseases as comorbidities.

The early symptoms include nose obstruction, swelling in eyes or cheeks and presence of black crusts in the nose. This should be immediately sent for biopsy and be treated with antifungals as soon as possible.

