How Many Awards Has MS Dhoni Won? Check Here

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as MS Dhoni, is one of India's most loved cricketers. He was born on July 7, 1981, and today he turns 44 years old. Fans across the world are celebrating the birthday of the man they call "Captain Cool". Dhoni is renowned for his calm demeanour and astute captaincy. He led India to numerous significant victories, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He also helped Chennai Super Kings win five IPL titles. Over the years, Dhoni has received many awards. These include the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. He was also named ICC ODI Player of the Year twice. So, how many awards has MS Dhoni won in total? In this article, we'll take a closer look at his achievements, honours, and the legacy he has built over the years.

Who is MS Dhoni? Check Education, Career Statistics and Other Details Source: Midday Mahendra Singh Dhoni (born July 7, 1981) is an Indian cricketer known for his roles as a right-handed batter and wicketkeeper. He is widely celebrated as one of the finest wicket-keeper batters and captains in cricket history, particularly in the ODI format. Dhoni led the Indian national team in limited-overs cricket from 2007 to 2017 and in Test matches from 2008 to 2014. Under his captaincy, India achieved remarkable success, including winning the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy—making him the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies. He also guided India to Asia Cup victories in 2010 and 2016 and was part of the title-winning squad in 2018. Dhoni holds the record for captaining the most international matches and is regarded as India's most successful cricket captain.

Early Life and Education Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born on 7 July 1981 in Ranchi, which was then part of Bihar and is now in Jharkhand. He comes from a Hindu Rajput family. His parents, Pan Singh and Devaki Devi, originally belonged to Lwali village in present-day Uttarakhand. Dhoni is the youngest of three siblings. Interestingly, the correct family surname is "Dhauni", but a clerical error in his school documents changed it to "Dhoni"—a spelling that has persisted despite numerous attempts to correct it. Dhoni began his sports journey as a goalkeeper in football during his school days at DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir. On his coach's advice, he switched to cricket, and the rest is history. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in 1999, and his international debut came in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh. He played his first Test match in 2005 and became India's ODI captain in 2007, leading the team across all formats by 2008.

He retired from Test cricket in 2014 and limited-overs cricket in 2019, finishing with 17,266 international runs, including over 10,000 in ODIs at an average above 50. From 2001 to 2003, Dhoni worked as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Kharagpur railway station—a humble beginning for a future cricketing legend. Career Statistics (As Captain) Span Matches Innings Not Outs Runs High Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 2007–2018 332 330 91 11,207 224 46.89 14,583 76.84 11 71 How Many Awards Has MS Dhoni Won? MS Dhoni has won numerous accolades, such as: National Honours Award Name Year Description Padma Bhushan 2018 India's third-highest civilian award for distinguished service in sports Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2008 India's highest sporting honour for outstanding achievement Padma Shri 2009 India's fourth-highest civilian award for contribution to cricket

ICC Awards Award Name Year(s) Description ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 2011–2020 For exemplary sportsmanship ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade 2011–2020 Named as captain and wicket-keeper ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2006, 2008–2014 Served as captain for multiple years ICC ODI Player of the Year 2008, 2009 First player to win the award twice Other Recognitions Award Name Year Description LG People's Choice Award 2013 Voted by fans for popularity and impact Castrol Indian Cricketer of the Year 2011 For exceptional performance CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2011 Honoured for significant national impact MTV Youth Icon of the Year 2006 Celebrated as a youth icon Honorary Titles & Degrees Title/Recognition Year Given By/For Honorary Doctorate 2011 De Montfort University for contributions to cricket Honorary Lieutenant Colonel 2011 Indian Territorial Army for patriotism

Team Achievements Under Captaincy Tournament Year(s) Achievement ICC T20 World Cup 2007 Won inaugural tournament ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Ended India's 28-year World Cup wait ICC Champions Trophy 2013 The only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies Asia Cup 2010, 2016 Guided India to regional dominance IPL (Chennai Super Kings) 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023 Multiple title wins under Dhoni's leadership Champions League T20 2010, 2014 International club-level success Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's most iconic and successful cricket captain, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday at a glittering ceremony in London. The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport's vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance.