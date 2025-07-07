Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

How Many Awards Has MS Dhoni Won? Check Here

MS Dhoni, India's legendary cricket captain, has earned numerous honours, both national and international. From the Padma Bhushan to ICC accolades and fan-voted awards, his trophy cabinet reflects unmatched excellence.

Kriti Barua
ByKriti Barua
Jul 7, 2025, 13:38 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as MS Dhoni, is one of India's most loved cricketers. He was born on July 7, 1981, and today he turns 44 years old. Fans across the world are celebrating the birthday of the man they call "Captain Cool".

Dhoni is renowned for his calm demeanour and astute captaincy. He led India to numerous significant victories, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He also helped Chennai Super Kings win five IPL titles.

Over the years, Dhoni has received many awards. These include the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. He was also named ICC ODI Player of the Year twice.

So, how many awards has MS Dhoni won in total? In this article, we'll take a closer look at his achievements, honours, and the legacy he has built over the years.

Who is MS Dhoni? Check Education, Career Statistics and Other Details

Just want to enjoy'': MS Dhoni all but confirms his participation in IPL 2025

Source: Midday

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (born July 7, 1981) is an Indian cricketer known for his roles as a right-handed batter and wicketkeeper. 

He is widely celebrated as one of the finest wicket-keeper batters and captains in cricket history, particularly in the ODI format. Dhoni led the Indian national team in limited-overs cricket from 2007 to 2017 and in Test matches from 2008 to 2014.

Under his captaincy, India achieved remarkable success, including winning the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy—making him the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies. 

He also guided India to Asia Cup victories in 2010 and 2016 and was part of the title-winning squad in 2018. Dhoni holds the record for captaining the most international matches and is regarded as India's most successful cricket captain.

Early Life and Education

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born on 7 July 1981 in Ranchi, which was then part of Bihar and is now in Jharkhand. He comes from a Hindu Rajput family. His parents, Pan Singh and Devaki Devi, originally belonged to Lwali village in present-day Uttarakhand. 

Dhoni is the youngest of three siblings. Interestingly, the correct family surname is "Dhauni", but a clerical error in his school documents changed it to "Dhoni"—a spelling that has persisted despite numerous attempts to correct it.

Dhoni began his sports journey as a goalkeeper in football during his school days at DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir. On his coach's advice, he switched to cricket, and the rest is history.

He made his first-class debut for Bihar in 1999, and his international debut came in 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh. He played his first Test match in 2005 and became India's ODI captain in 2007, leading the team across all formats by 2008. 

He retired from Test cricket in 2014 and limited-overs cricket in 2019, finishing with 17,266 international runs, including over 10,000 in ODIs at an average above 50.

From 2001 to 2003, Dhoni worked as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Kharagpur railway station—a humble beginning for a future cricketing legend.

Career Statistics (As Captain)

Span

Matches

Innings

Not Outs

Runs

High Score

Average

Balls Faced

Strike Rate

100s

50s

2007–2018

332

330

91

11,207

224

46.89

14,583

76.84

11

71

How Many Awards Has MS Dhoni Won?

MS Dhoni has won numerous accolades, such as:

National Honours

Award Name

Year

Description

Padma Bhushan

2018

India's third-highest civilian award for distinguished service in sports

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna

2008

India's highest sporting honour for outstanding achievement

Padma Shri

2009

India's fourth-highest civilian award for contribution to cricket

ICC Awards

Award Name

Year(s)

Description

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

2011–2020

For exemplary sportsmanship

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade

2011–2020

Named as captain and wicket-keeper

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year

2006, 2008–2014

Served as captain for multiple years

ICC ODI Player of the Year

2008, 2009

First player to win the award twice

Other Recognitions

Award Name

Year

Description

LG People's Choice Award

2013

Voted by fans for popularity and impact

Castrol Indian Cricketer of the Year

2011

For exceptional performance

CNN-News18 Indian of the Year

2011

Honoured for significant national impact

MTV Youth Icon of the Year

2006

Celebrated as a youth icon

Honorary Titles & Degrees

Title/Recognition

Year

Given By/For

Honorary Doctorate

2011

De Montfort University for contributions to cricket

Honorary Lieutenant Colonel

2011

Indian Territorial Army for patriotism

Team Achievements Under Captaincy

Tournament

Year(s)

Achievement

ICC T20 World Cup

2007

Won inaugural tournament

ICC Cricket World Cup

2011

Ended India's 28-year World Cup wait

ICC Champions Trophy

2013

The only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies

Asia Cup

2010, 2016

Guided India to regional dominance

IPL (Chennai Super Kings)

2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023

Multiple title wins under Dhoni's leadership

Champions League T20

2010, 2014

International club-level success

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's most iconic and successful cricket captain, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday at a glittering ceremony in London.

The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport's vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance.

From lifting India's first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. His leadership brought calm to chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs.

Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format. With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News