CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

How Many International Centuries Did Ajinkya Rahane Score? Full List

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 18:22 IST

How many international centuries did Ajinkya Rahane score? See his full century list and career records.

Ajinkya Rahane's Centuries in International Cricket
Ajinkya Rahane's Centuries in International Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane has officially said goodbye to the international cricket format. The Mumbai batter played his last international match in July 2023 and in July 2026 he announced his retirement. 

Ajinkya finished with a total of 15 international centuries and over 8,400 international runs, earning a reputation as one of India's finest overseas batters.

Rahane has played many matches was one of the key reasons behind many famous Indian Test victories, for example the historic 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. Here is an overview of his centuries in the international cricket format along with his most memorable hundreds, and the key records he built during his career.

Ajinkya Rahane's International Century Record 

Here is a complete list of Ajinkya’s centuries in international format:

Format

Matches

Runs

Centuries

Highest Score

Test

85

5,077

12

188

ODI

90

2,962

3

111

T20I

20

375

0

61

Total

195

8,414

15

188

Complete List of Ajinkya Rahane's International Centuries 

He scored 12 Test centuries and 3 centuries in ODI. Here is a complete overview: 

Test Centuries


No.

Date

Score

Against

Venue

1

Feb 15, 2014

118

New Zealand

Basin Reserve, Wellington

2

Jul 17, 2014

103

England

Lord's, London

3

Dec 28, 2014

147

Australia

MCG, Melbourne

4

Aug 23, 2015

126

Sri Lanka

P Sara Oval, Colombo

5

Dec 4, 2015

127

South Africa

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

6

Dec 6, 2015

100*

South Africa

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

7

Aug 1, 2016

108*

West Indies

Sabina Park, Kingston

8

Oct 9, 2016

188

New Zealand

Holkar Stadium, Indore

9

Aug 3, 2017

132

Sri Lanka

SSC Ground, Colombo

10

Aug 26, 2019

102

West Indies

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

11

Oct 20, 2019

115

South Africa

JSCA Stadium, Ranchi

12

Dec 28, 2020

112

Australia

MCG, Melbourne

ODI Centuries


No.

Date

Score

Against

Venue

1

Sep 2, 2014

106

England

Edgbaston, Birmingham

2

Nov 2, 2014

111

Sri Lanka

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3

Jun 25, 2017

103

West Indies

Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain

Rahane never scored a T20I century. His highest T20I score remains 61, which he made on his debut against England in 2011.

One of the interesting facts is that India won 9 out of the 12 matches in which Rahane scored a Test century and India won all the 3 matches in which he scored a century in ODI. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 18:22 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News