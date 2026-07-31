How Many International Centuries Did Ajinkya Rahane Score? Full List
How many international centuries did Ajinkya Rahane score? See his full century list and career records.
Ajinkya Rahane has officially said goodbye to the international cricket format. The Mumbai batter played his last international match in July 2023 and in July 2026 he announced his retirement.
Ajinkya finished with a total of 15 international centuries and over 8,400 international runs, earning a reputation as one of India's finest overseas batters.
Rahane has played many matches was one of the key reasons behind many famous Indian Test victories, for example the historic 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. Here is an overview of his centuries in the international cricket format along with his most memorable hundreds, and the key records he built during his career.
Ajinkya Rahane's International Century Record
Here is a complete list of Ajinkya’s centuries in international format:
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Centuries
|
Highest Score
|
Test
|
85
|
5,077
|
12
|
188
|
ODI
|
90
|
2,962
|
3
|
111
|
T20I
|
20
|
375
|
0
|
61
|
Total
|
195
|
8,414
|
15
|
188
Complete List of Ajinkya Rahane's International Centuries
He scored 12 Test centuries and 3 centuries in ODI. Here is a complete overview:
Test Centuries
|
No.
|
Date
|
Score
|
Against
|
Venue
|
1
|
Feb 15, 2014
|
118
|
New Zealand
|
Basin Reserve, Wellington
|
2
|
Jul 17, 2014
|
103
|
England
|
Lord's, London
|
3
|
Dec 28, 2014
|
147
|
Australia
|
MCG, Melbourne
|
4
|
Aug 23, 2015
|
126
|
Sri Lanka
|
P Sara Oval, Colombo
|
5
|
Dec 4, 2015
|
127
|
South Africa
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|
6
|
Dec 6, 2015
|
100*
|
South Africa
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|
7
|
Aug 1, 2016
|
108*
|
West Indies
|
Sabina Park, Kingston
|
8
|
Oct 9, 2016
|
188
|
New Zealand
|
Holkar Stadium, Indore
|
9
|
Aug 3, 2017
|
132
|
Sri Lanka
|
SSC Ground, Colombo
|
10
|
Aug 26, 2019
|
102
|
West Indies
|
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
|
11
|
Oct 20, 2019
|
115
|
South Africa
|
JSCA Stadium, Ranchi
|
12
|
Dec 28, 2020
|
112
|
Australia
|
MCG, Melbourne
ODI Centuries
|
No.
|
Date
|
Score
|
Against
|
Venue
|
1
|
Sep 2, 2014
|
106
|
England
|
Edgbaston, Birmingham
|
2
|
Nov 2, 2014
|
111
|
Sri Lanka
|
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|
3
|
Jun 25, 2017
|
103
|
West Indies
|
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
Rahane never scored a T20I century. His highest T20I score remains 61, which he made on his debut against England in 2011.
One of the interesting facts is that India won 9 out of the 12 matches in which Rahane scored a Test century and India won all the 3 matches in which he scored a century in ODI.
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