How Many International Centuries Did Ajinkya Rahane Score? Full List

Ajinkya Rahane has officially said goodbye to the international cricket format. The Mumbai batter played his last international match in July 2023 and in July 2026 he announced his retirement.

Ajinkya finished with a total of 15 international centuries and over 8,400 international runs, earning a reputation as one of India's finest overseas batters.

Rahane has played many matches was one of the key reasons behind many famous Indian Test victories, for example the historic 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. Here is an overview of his centuries in the international cricket format along with his most memorable hundreds, and the key records he built during his career.

Ajinkya Rahane's International Century Record

Here is a complete list of Ajinkya’s centuries in international format:



