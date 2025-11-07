How Many Days and Weeks until Thanksgiving 2025 (Updated)

Thanksgiving is a major annual federal holiday in the United States. It is a special time for gratitude and togetherness. The holiday is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. It is a day when people gather with family and friends. They share a large, traditional meal. This holiday's origins date back nearly four hundred years. It started with a 1621 harvest feast. This feast was shared between the English settlers known as the Pilgrims and the Native American Wampanoag people. Today, common traditions include a roast turkey dinner. Side dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce are also essential. Many families also watch the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Others tune in to watch American football games. Thanksgiving is widely seen as the start of the larger holiday season. The next day is also known as Black Friday. In this article, we'll look at how many days and weeks remain until the celebration begins.