How Many Days and Weeks until Thanksgiving 2025 (Updated)

Thanksgiving is a major annual federal holiday in the United States. It is a special time for gratitude and togetherness. The holiday is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. It is a day when people gather with family and friends. They share a large, traditional meal. This holiday's origins date back nearly four hundred years. It started with a 1621 harvest feast. This feast was shared between the English settlers known as the Pilgrims and the Native American Wampanoag people. Today, common traditions include a roast turkey dinner. Side dishes like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce are also essential. Many families also watch the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Others tune in to watch American football games. Thanksgiving is widely seen as the start of the larger holiday season. The next day is also known as Black Friday. In this article, we'll look at how many days and weeks remain until the celebration begins.
How Many Days Are There Until Thanksgiving 2025?
As of Friday, November 7, 2025, there are 20 days remaining until Thanksgiving 2025. This cherished American holiday is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, which this year falls on Thursday, November 27, 2025. This means you have a little under three weeks to prepare for the festive gathering, the traditional turkey dinner, and the opportunity to express gratitude. Counting the time in weeks, that is precisely 2 weeks and 6 days left until you can enjoy the start of the holiday season and all the celebratory traditions that come with it.
Why Is Thanksgiving So Late This Year, 2025?
Thanksgiving in the United States is not a fixed calendar date like Christmas (December 25th) or the Fourth of July (July 4th).
- The Rule: Thanksgiving is officially celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year.
- The Range: Because of this rule, the date can fall anywhere between November 22nd and November 28th.
- In 2025, November 1st is a Saturday. Counting the Thursdays:
- The first Thursday is November 6th.
- The second Thursday is November 13th.
- The third Thursday is November 20th.
- The fourth Thursday, and thus Thanksgiving, is November 27th.
November 27th is a possible holiday date. This is why it feels "late"—it has fallen on one of the very last days within its possible range for two years in a row. It is simply how the calendar falls this year, with November starting late in the week, pushing the fourth Thursday toward the end of the month.
