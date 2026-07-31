How Many Medals Did India Win in Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026? Complete Winners List
India finished its Commonwealth Games 2026 weightlifting campaign with eight medals, including one gold, six silver, and one bronze. Check the complete medal winners list and compare India's 2022 vs 2026 weightlifting performance.
India continues to become one of the strongest nations in the weightlifting category of the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.
In the ongoing CWG 2026 in Glasgow, Indian weightlifters won eight medals, including 1 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze medal.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are highlighted by Mirabai Chanu, who won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, while Rishikanta Singh in Men's 60kg, Muthupandi Raja in Men's 65kg, Gyaneshwari Yadav in Women's 53kg, Valluri Ajaya Babu in Men's 79kg, and Lovepreet Singh in Men's +110kg won the silver medal.
Bindyarani Devi, in the women's 58kg category, won the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.
Check the complete medal winners list and compare India's 2022 vs 2026 weightlifting performance.
How Many Medals Did India Win in Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026?
In the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026, which started on 23 July and ends on 2nd August 2026, India has won 8 medals, including 1 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze medal.
India's Weightlifting Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games 2026
|
Medal
|
Number
|
Gold
|
1
|
Silver
|
6
|
Bronze
|
1
|
Total
|
8
Complete List of India's Weightlifting Medal Winners at CWG 2026
Here is the complete list of India's weightlifting medal winners at CWG 2026, given below in the table format with athlete name, event, and medal they won:
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Medal
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Women's 48kg
|
Gold
|
Rishikanta Singh
|
Men's 60kg
|
Silver
|
Raja Muthupandi
|
Men's 65kg
|
Silver
|
Gyaneshwari Yadav
|
Women's 53kg
|
Silver
|
Valluri Ajaya Babu
|
Men's 79kg
|
Silver
|
Harjinder Kaur
|
Women's 69kg
|
Silver
|
Lovepreet Singh
|
Men's +110kg
|
Silver
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
Women's 58kg
|
Bronze
Key Highlights of the Medals Tally in Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026
-
India won 8 medals in the weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
-
Mirabai Chanu becomes the three-time consecutive Commonwealth Games champion.
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In the weightlifting category, India wins one gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze.
India’s Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games: 2022 vs 2026 Comparison
Here is India’s weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 vs 2026 comparison table given below:
|
Category
|
2022
|
2026 (Ongoing)
|
Gold
|
3
|
1
|
Silver
|
3
|
6
|
Bronze
|
4
|
1
|
Total Medals
|
10
|
8
Key Highlights of India’s Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games: 2022 vs 2026 Comparison
-
India won 8 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, while 10 medals were won at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, which is a drop of two medals in the overall medal count.
-
Although with the drop of 2 medals in the overall medal count, India has doubled its silver medals, increasing from 3 to 6 in the 2026 CWG.
-
The number of gold medals has also declined from 3 to 1, and the number of bronze medals has also decreased from 4 to 1.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.