India continues to become one of the strongest nations in the weightlifting category of the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.

In the ongoing CWG 2026 in Glasgow, Indian weightlifters won eight medals, including 1 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are highlighted by Mirabai Chanu, who won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, while Rishikanta Singh in Men's 60kg, Muthupandi Raja in Men's 65kg, Gyaneshwari Yadav in Women's 53kg, Valluri Ajaya Babu in Men's 79kg, and Lovepreet Singh in Men's +110kg won the silver medal.

Bindyarani Devi, in the women's 58kg category, won the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Check the complete medal winners list and compare India's 2022 vs 2026 weightlifting performance.