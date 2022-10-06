How to activate 5G network on your existing phone?

Airtel, the telecom operator company has bagged the first position to launch 5G services in India. Airtel 5G services rolled out at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event last week. Currently, the new network services are launched only in 8 cities including -- Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Siliguri. As per reports, users in other cities can enjoy 5G services by March 2024.

Simultaneously, Reliance Jio has also made an announcement of 5G services in 4 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Also, the telecom operator 5G Welcome Offer will allow users to enjoy free benefits on the existing SIM for eligible users. If you have a 5G smartphone, you do not need a new SIM to use 5G.

What is 5G?

In simpler terms, 5G is the 5th generation of mobile and internet technology. It provides a faster, more responsive, and overall enhanced and powerful experience. The new add-on to the network mode will improve speed while downloading movies or shows, less lag while video chatting, better performance with multiple devices connected, and a more seamless experience when gaming.

The top benefits of 5G are

5G service will provide up to 10x faster speed in comparison to the present. This will minimize the downloading span to seconds. Other than being faster, the 5G service is also safer than public Wi-Fi. Enjoy video and audio in HD, with no buffering. Stream, share, post, work, and surf endlessly without being slowed down by everyone around you when connected. Continue quality gaming on your phone without the worry of bad quality.

What are the steps to active 5G on an existing SIM?

If you live in any of the cities rolling out 5G services and also own a 5G smartphone, then follow the below steps to activate the 5G network on your phone.

Step 1: Head over to the Settings menu on your phone.

Step 2: Go to Connections or Mobile Network option.

Step 3: Next, tap on Network mode and choose the 5G/4G/3G/2G option.

Once your phone successfully gets connected to the 5G network, the smartphone will automatically show the 5G logo at top of the screen. However, you need to make sure that your phone and location 5G-supported.