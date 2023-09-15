How to Create a WhatsApp Channel?

WhatsApp channels are a great way to share information with a large group of people. They are similar to groups, but they allow anyone to join and view the messages, even if they are not invited.

This makes them ideal for businesses, organisations, and other groups that need to communicate with a large number of people. Recently, the Channels feature was launched in India and people are wondering how they can create or view WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a complete step-by-step guide to creating a WhatsApp Channel:

How to Access WhatsApp Channels?

There are three ways to find channels on WhatsApp:

Browse the channel list: This list shows all channels that are available to you, based on your phone number's country code and language preference. You can explore all channels by changing the country, category, filter options, and more.

Check out recommended channels: Scroll to the bottom of the Updates tab to view the Find Channels section. This section shows channels that are recommended to you based on channel metrics, such as popularity and activity.

Find channels through external links: Channel admins can share a link outside of WhatsApp to help people find their channel. Use the link to open the channel in WhatsApp and browse updates.

To follow a channel, you can:

Quickly follow from the channel list: Click the + next to the channel name.

Follow from a channel: Open the channel you're interested in and click the Follow button.

Follow from the channel info page: Click the channel name or click Channel info.

You can preview channel updates before you follow a channel by clicking the channel name to see recent updates. You can also learn more about a channel by checking out its channel info page.

Here are some tips for finding and following channels on WhatsApp:

Use the filter options to narrow down your search results.

Check out the recommended channels section to see channels that may be of interest to you.

Follow channels from external links that you find interesting.

Preview channel updates before you follow a channel to get a better sense of what it's about.

Learn more about a channel by checking out its channel info page.

By following these tips, you can find and follow channels on WhatsApp that are relevant to your interests.

How to Create a WhatsApp Channel?

Make sure you have a WhatsApp account. If you don't have one, you can create one here. You can also access Channels through the WhatsApp Business app, learn more here.

Update your WhatsApp account to the latest version.

Turn on two-step verification for your account and the accounts of any admins. This will add an extra layer of security to your channel.

To create a channel:

Open WhatsApp Web and go to Channels.

Click the + button and select Create channel.

Click Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

Enter a name for your channel and click Create channel.

Customise your channel:

Add a description: Write a few words to help potential followers understand what your channel is about.

Write a few words to help potential followers understand what your channel is about. Add an icon: Add an image from your phone or the web to make your channel stand out.

Share your channel:

To share a link to your channel, go to the channel info page.

Open Channels.

Click your channel name.

Click the Copy link.

You can now share this link with anyone whom you want to invite to your channel.

Share an update:

Once you have created a channel, you can start sharing updates with your followers. To do this, go to the channel info page and click Share update. You can then type your update and attach any files that you want to share.