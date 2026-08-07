How To Register for Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme Without Document Errors? Complete Guide with Steps

The Delhi government introduced the Vidya Vahini Scheme to enhance access to education and enroll more girls in schools by supplying them free bicycles. The aim of the scheme is to enhance the attendance of girls in schools, lower dropout rates, help students with long commutes to attend schools, enhance the education of girls and provide safe transportation. Registration Process The initiative functions through an institutional coordination approach which is directed by Delhi Directorate of Education along with the school authorities. Students and parents do not need to fill out external web applications.

Class teachers and school principals automatically compile, verify and upload lists of eligible Class 9 girl students directly onto the official DoE portal. Who can Apply for the Scheme?

Students need to meet the following conditions to avail the benefits of the scheme: Must be a female student

Must be enrolled in a Delhi Government school.

Must be enrolled and studying in class 9th within a Delhi Government school and government aided school.

Have updated student records with the respective school.

Possess a valid identity or school ID Documents Required for Registration School administrators gather KYC forms and curriculum requirement documents in order to make sure the academic records are accurate before submission. Aadhaar Card of the student (if available)

School Identity Card

Admission/Enrollment Number

Recent passport-size photographs

Residence proof of Delhi

Class 8th Marlsheet as Transition proof

Current Admission Slip as proof of class 9th status

Parent or guardian identity proof (if required)

Any additional documents requested by the school

Step-by-Step Registration Process If you are an eligible student for this scheme, you can follow these steps to avail the benefits Step 1: Visit Your School Contact your respective government school administration or class teacher to confirm whether verification has started. Step 2: Collect the registration Form from your school Step 3: Fill in correct details as they appear in school records. Carefully check your: Student's name/ Father's/Mother's name/ Date of birth/ Class/ Admission number/ Mobile number/ Address Step 4: Attach and submit photocopies of all requested documents. Step 5: Verify school records: The school will verify your submitted documents -Enrollment details/ Attendance records/Eligibility and other documents. Only eligible students will be included in the beneficiary list. Step 6: The school will notify eligible students regarding the bicycle distribution schedule to confirm.

Common Document Errors That Can Lead to Rejection Many applications are delayed because of simple mistakes. Kindly avoid following mistakes while filling your form Name Mismatch

The student's name should match across /Aadhaar/ School records/ Identity card

Incorrect Date of Birth

The date of birth should be the same in every document.

Blurred Photocopies

Do not submit faded or unreadable copies.

Wrong Address should match the latest records wherever applicable.

Missing Signatures

Parents or guardians should sign the form wherever required.

Old Photographs. Use recent passport-size photographs.

Incomplete Forms

Never leave mandatory fields blank. How to Avoid Registration Errors Double check every detail before submission.

Carry original documents during verification.

Keep multiple photocopies ready.

Use the same spelling of your name everywhere.

Verify your mobile number.

Submit documents before the deadline announced by your school.