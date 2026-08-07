How To Register for Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme Without Document Errors? Complete Guide with Steps
The Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme is an important scheme aimed at making education more accessible for girl students by providing free bicycles.
The Delhi government introduced the Vidya Vahini Scheme to enhance access to education and enroll more girls in schools by supplying them free bicycles. The aim of the scheme is to enhance the attendance of girls in schools, lower dropout rates, help students with long commutes to attend schools, enhance the education of girls and provide safe transportation.
Registration Process
The initiative functions through an institutional coordination approach which is directed by Delhi Directorate of Education along with the school authorities.
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Students and parents do not need to fill out external web applications.
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Class teachers and school principals automatically compile, verify and upload lists of eligible Class 9 girl students directly onto the official DoE portal.
Who can Apply for the Scheme?
Students need to meet the following conditions to avail the benefits of the scheme:
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Must be a female student
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Must be enrolled in a Delhi Government school.
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Must be enrolled and studying in class 9th within a Delhi Government school and government aided school.
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Have updated student records with the respective school.
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Possess a valid identity or school ID
Documents Required for Registration
School administrators gather KYC forms and curriculum requirement documents in order to make sure the academic records are accurate before submission.
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Aadhaar Card of the student (if available)
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School Identity Card
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Admission/Enrollment Number
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Recent passport-size photographs
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Residence proof of Delhi
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Class 8th Marlsheet as Transition proof
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Current Admission Slip as proof of class 9th status
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Parent or guardian identity proof (if required)
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Any additional documents requested by the school
Step-by-Step Registration Process
If you are an eligible student for this scheme, you can follow these steps to avail the benefits
Step 1: Visit Your School
Contact your respective government school administration or class teacher to confirm whether verification has started.
Step 2: Collect the registration Form from your school
Step 3: Fill in correct details as they appear in school records.
Carefully check your: Student's name/ Father's/Mother's name/ Date of birth/ Class/ Admission number/ Mobile number/ Address
Step 4: Attach and submit photocopies of all requested documents.
Step 5: Verify school records: The school will verify your submitted documents -Enrollment details/ Attendance records/Eligibility and other documents. Only eligible students will be included in the beneficiary list.
Step 6: The school will notify eligible students regarding the bicycle distribution schedule to confirm.
Common Document Errors That Can Lead to Rejection
Many applications are delayed because of simple mistakes. Kindly avoid following mistakes while filling your form
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Name Mismatch
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The student's name should match across /Aadhaar/ School records/ Identity card
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Incorrect Date of Birth
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The date of birth should be the same in every document.
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Blurred Photocopies
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Do not submit faded or unreadable copies.
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Wrong Address should match the latest records wherever applicable.
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Missing Signatures
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Parents or guardians should sign the form wherever required.
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Old Photographs. Use recent passport-size photographs.
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Incomplete Forms
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Never leave mandatory fields blank.
How to Avoid Registration Errors
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Double check every detail before submission.
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Carry original documents during verification.
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Keep multiple photocopies ready.
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Use the same spelling of your name everywhere.
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Verify your mobile number.
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Submit documents before the deadline announced by your school.
The Vidya Vahini Scheme started by the Delhi government, aims to provide bicycles free of cost to girl students of 9th class so as to promote school attendance and reduce school dropouts. The program is implemented through schools, and this article outlines the procedure and common mistakes in application forms to be avoided.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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