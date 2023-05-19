How to use ChatGPT App on iOS: A Step-by-Step Guide

ChatGPT has been gaining massive recognition since its launch and now it offers an option for users to use its services on the go by bringing out an iOS app. The app is free to use and here is how you can use it!

Here is what the company states ‘With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible.”

Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS! We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. Android is next! https://t.co/p3PfTtxL9i — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 18, 2023

What will the iOS users get?

According to the source, the ChatGPT iOS app will provide users with:

“ Instant answers: Get precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

Tailored advice: Seek guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages.

Creative inspiration: Generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

Professional input: Boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance.

Boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance. Learning opportunities: Explore new languages, modern history, and more at your own pace.”

Besides, ChatGPT can also help users to learn new languages and skills at their own pace.

How to use ChatGPT on iOS?

While it is tempting to rush to the iOS App Store and download the ChatGPT app, it is important to know that the app is currently available in the US.

According to OpenAI’s announcement, “We're starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT.”

Here is how you can use it:

Download the OpenAI ChatGPT from App Store, make sure you download the right app as there are many AI chatbots available.

Open the app and you will get a pop-up screen with the login/signup options

Once logged in, it will show ChatGPT 3.5 version which is free and you can switch between the free and paid version.

The paid version users will get early access to features “ChatGPT Plus subscribers get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.”

What are the new features of the ChatGPT iOS app?

The new ChatGPT app now allows users to speak their queries into the app and receive responses. The app also changes between light and dark themes to match the user's phone's theme.

Here is what the company states “The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs your history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, our open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. “

This feature comes out at a time when Google lifted the waitlist from its Bard AI and made it available to users worldwide. This gives OpenAI an edge as there is no Bard app available and people usually access their mobile phones which will increase the usage of the ChatGPT app.

Will OpenAI provide an app for Android?

The app is currently available for iOS users however there are chances of an Android app rolling out soon.

The product announcement blog of OpenAI mentioned “P.S. Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.”