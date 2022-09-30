ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 India Squad: Complete players list

ICC World Cup 2022 India Squad List: T20 World Cup 2022, a much-anticipated cricket tournament is all set to begin on October 16, 2022, in Australia. The grand tournament will feature teams from 16 countries, out of which 8 have already qualified for the event while the other eight will go through the first-round matches in order to fill four slots in the ‘Super 12’ stage. As T20 World Cup 2022 India Squad gets announced by the cricket authority, the latest update is that the star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is most likely to miss the ICC T20 World Cup owing to a back injury.

As T20 World Cup 2022 tournament approaches, we are here with the Indian players list who will play in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

India's squad for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 is out ⬇️ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) September 12, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022 India Squad

Players Roles Rohit Sharma (Captain) Batsman KL Rahul (Vice Captain) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Deepak Hooda All Rounder Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper) Batsman/Wicket Keeper Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-Keeper) Batsman/Wicket Keeper Hardik Pandya All Rounder Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Axar Patel All Rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

Standby Players: Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Game Format

The eight teams in the T20 World Cup who will go through the first-round matches to fill the slots in the Super 12 Stage are- Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and United Arab Emirates in Group A, while Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and West Indies are in Group B. The winners and the runner-ups of each group will join the 8 qualified teams in the Super 12 stage in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia from October 16, 2022, and the Indian team will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23. The two key Indian players, who missed out on a World Cup berth were leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Avesh Khan.

List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)