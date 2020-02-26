ICC T20 Men's World Cup 2020: Schedule, Teams and Venues

ICC Cricket World Cup can be called the Mahakumbh of the sports. Every team wants to win this prestigious tournament at least once.

The next Men's ICC T20 World Cup will be played in Australia. It is known that Australia has won the ICC Cricket World Cup 5 times, while it is unable to win a single edition of the T20 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, the Australian women team has won the Women's T20 World Cup 4 times.

Let us know about the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup schedule in detail. In this article, we have published the name of participating teams, venues, prize money and the previous winners of ICC T20 Cricket World Cups.

Host Nation: Australia

Duration: 18 October to 15 November 2020

Final: November 15 (Melbourne Cricket Ground), 1:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

How many teams: 16

How many matches: 45

Prize money: $ 1 million (£ 773,500 / € 893,300)

Which edition of T-20 World Cup: 7th

First T20 Men's World Cup Champion: India-2007

Most T20 Men's World Cup won by: West Indies (2012, 2016)

ICC T20 Men's World Cup Teams

The opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Kardinia Park Stadium. Participating teams are as follows,

(1) Afghanistan

(2) Australia

(3) Bangladesh (have to play qualify match)

(4) England

(5) India

(6) Ireland

(7) Namibia

(8) Netherlands

(9) New Zealand

(10) Oman

(11) Pakistan

(12) Papua New Guinea

(13) Scotland

(14) South Africa

(15) Sri Lanka (have to play qualify match)

(16) West Indies

Name of Venues

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host both the men's and women's finals at the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The MCG was built in 1853 and it has the capacity of 100,024 people.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is the birthplace of Test Cricket (1877) and one-day international cricket (1971). In fact except for Lord's stadium; the MCG is the only stadium that has hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup Final more than once (1992 and 2015).

The entire tournament will be played at 13 venues. Name of venues are as follows;

1. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

2. Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

3. Gaba, Brisbane

4. Allen Border Field, Brisbane

5. Manuka Oval, Canberra

6. Kardinia Park, Geelong

7. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

8. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

9. Junction Oval, Melbourne

10. Perth Stadium, Perth

11. WACA, Perth

12. Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

13. Sydney Showground Ground, Sydney

Tickets for the ICC T-20 World Cup Tournament

The basic price of tickets for the whole is kept at $5 for children and $20 for Adults. Worth to mention that the ticket price of Australia vs Pakistan match is doubled as compared to the normal price.

The ticket price for Final match is fixed as; the costliest ticket is priced at $395 while the cheapest ticket priced at $125. In total there are 5 categories made for the ticket price of the final match.

Tickets for all matches are now available at t20worldcup.com. Click on link given below to purchase tickets…

https://tickets.t20worldcup.com/content/wt20/ticket-prices.aspx

List of T20 World Cup Winners

The men's T20 World Cup began in the year 2007 and India won the initial tournament under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni by defeating Pakistan.

The West Indies is the most successful team in this format, having won the T20 World Cup twice.

ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Winners List

2007: India

2009: Pakistan

2010: England

2012: West Indies

2014: Sri Lanka

2016: West Indies

ICC T20 Women’s World Cup Winners List

2009: England

2010: Australia

2012: Australia

2014: Australia

2016: West Indies

2018: Australia

Indian Team's match schedule in ICC T20 World Cup

The first match of the Indian team is against South Africa on 24 October 2020 which will be played at the Perth Stadium. This match will be played at 4.30 PM (IST).

India's second match will be held on 29 October; the third match will be played on November 1 from 1.30 PM at Indian time against England. India's fourth match will be played on 5 November, while the fifth match will be played against Afghanistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on 8 November from 1.30 PM (IST).

It is expected the Indian team will perform well in the upcoming ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 and the World Cup trophy will be brought to India once again.

List of Winners & Runners-up of the ICC Cricket World Cup

Know 7 Interesting Facts about Sir Donald Bradman