WTC Winners List 2023: Check Here Full Winner List of ICC World Test Championship

WTC Winners List 2023: The ICC World Test Championship, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is a league competition for Test cricket that commenced on 1 August 2019. Its aim is to establish itself as the premier championship for Test cricket, aligning with the ICC's objective of having a pinnacle tournament for each format of international cricket.

First Edition

The inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship took place from 1 August 2019 to 21 June 2021. The tournament featured the top nine teams in the ICC Test rankings, competing in a league format with six series against other teams. The two teams with the highest rankings at the end of the league stage qualified for the final, which was held in Southampton, England from 18 to 22 June 2021. New Zealand emerged as the winners of the first edition, securing the World Test Championship title by defeating India by eight wickets in the final.

Year Winner Won By Runner Up Venue 2021-23 - - - - 2019-21 New Zealand 8 Wickets India Southampton

Second Edition

The second edition of the ICC World Test Championship is currently underway. The tournament started on 1 July 2021 and will conclude on 21 June 2023. Similar to the previous edition, the top nine teams in the ICC Test rankings are participating in a league format, competing in six series against other teams. The World Test Championship final 2021-2023 will be contested between India and Australia from June 7-11, 2023, at The Oval in London, UK.

Here is the points table:

Team Series Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT (%) Australia (Q) 6 11 3 4 148 66.67 India (Q) 6 10 5 3 123 58.8 South Africa 6 7 6 1 88 55.56 Sri Lanka 5 5 4 1 64 48.48 England 6 10 8 4 124 46.97 Pakistan 6 4 6 4 64 38.1 West Indies 6 4 6 2 54 37.5 New Zealand 5 2 6 3 36 27.27 Bangladesh 6 1 10 1 16 11.11

Revised Point Scoring System

Result Points Percentage Win 12 100% Draw 4 33.3% Tie 6 50% Loss 0 0

The point-scoring system in the World Test Championship ensures that each series, regardless of its duration, offers the same number of points to prevent teams playing fewer Tests from being disadvantaged. Points are awarded based on a team's performance in a Test match rather than a series. In dead rubber matches, where the result of a series is already decided, points are evenly shared between the playing teams.

🔸 12 points available every match, irrespective of series length

🔸 Teams to be ranked on percentage of points won



The new points system for #WTC23 is revealed 🔢 pic.twitter.com/9IglLPKRa1 — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2021

In a five-match series, each match carries 20% of the available points, while in a two-match series, each match carries 50% of the points. The ICC also recognizes a tie as worth half a victory and a draw as worth one-third of a win. The points system of the ICC World Test Championship is as follows: a team earns 12 points and 100% for a win, 4 points and 33.33% for a draw, 6 points and 50% for a tie, and 0 points for a loss. The points system was changed in 2021 so that teams with lesser matches are given equal chance at the championship.