Why India needs Rafale Fighter Jets?

After a controversial procurement procedure over the years, 5 Rafale fighter jets have safely reached India. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the arrival of the first batch of the aircraft at Ambala Airbase on July 29, 2020. As quoted by PTI, Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh stated that Rafales were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria received the fleet at Ambala.

The Touchdown of Rafale at Ambala. pic.twitter.com/e3OFQa1bZY — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 29, 2020

Specifications of Rafale Fighter Jet

Height 5.30 metres Length 15.30 metres Wing Span 10.90 metres Maximum Take-off Weight 24.5 tonnes External Load 9.5 tonnes Fuel 4.7 tonnes (internal) up to 6.7 tonnes (external) Overall empty weight 10 tonnes Top Speed 1.8 mach at high altitudes Ferry Range 3,700 km Landing Ground Run 450 metres (1,500 ft) Service Ceiling 50,000 ft.

Need for Rafale

India has always been buying fighter jets from Russia. Rafale fighters are amongst the finest fighters in the world as it can take up several missions on a single flight. Also, the squadrons of MiG-21 and MiG-27 were declared as outdated in the year 2018. Thus, there was a need for a new technology aircraft.

It is known that the strength of the Indian Air Force has been reduced to only 31 squadrons. But India would need at least 42 squadrons by 2027–32 to wage war on two fronts. It is worth mentioning that a squadron consists of 12 to 24 aircraft.

India is now in need of fifth-generation aircraft as almost all countries of the world have advanced fighter aircraft. Even Pakistan has bought advanced generation aircraft JF-17 from China and F-16 from America, in such a situation, India can no longer depend on Purani technical aircraft.

It is a matter of concern that India last bought a fighter aircraft in 1996 as Sukhoi-30. Therefore, India will have to induct new generation aircraft into the Air Force soon. This is why India is in dire need of a state-of-the-art fighter aircraft like Rafale.

Features of Rafale aircraft

The Rafale fighter jet is a multirole fighter aircraft manufactured by Dassault Aviation of France. The first Rafale-A class aircraft flew on 4 July 1986 while the Rafale-C class aircraft took off on 19 May 1991. 165 units of this aircraft have been built from the year 1986 to 2018. Rafale is available in one seat and double seat and double-engine in A, B, C and M categories.

Rafale can fire air-to-air missiles with flying at extremely low altitudes, being able to carry out a nuclear attack with air-to-ground attacks. Not only this, but the aircraft also has an oxygen generation system and there is no need to fill liquid oxygen.

The aircraft performs 3D mapping with electronic scanning radar to find enemy positions in real-time. In addition to this, it can detect long-term danger in all weathers in time and can monitor multiple targets simultaneously during close combat, as well as it is capable of flying from aircraft bases and aircraft carriers besides the ground.

Interesting Facts about Rafale Fighter Jet

1- It is capable of flying from 36 thousand feet to 50 thousand feet. Not only this, but it also reaches 50 thousand feet in 1 minute.

2- It can cover a range of 3700 km.

3. Its speed is 1920 kilometre per hour.

4. It is capable of flying from an extremely short runway of 1312 feet.

5. It has the capacity to carry 15,590 gallons of fuel.

6. Rafale is capable of carrying air-to-air lethal missiles.

7. Rafale can fly up to 2,000 nautical miles at a time.

8. Rafael is 0.82 feet higher than America's F-16.

9. Rafael's length is 0.79 feet more than America's F-16.

10. Its wings are 10.90 meters in length, its height is 5.30 meters and its length is 15.30 meters.

