December 2025 Calendar: National and International Holiday List

By Kirti Sharma
Nov 29, 2025, 14:16 IST

December 2025 brings together key national events in India including Vijay Diwas, Good Governance Day, National Mathematics Day, and Kisan Diwas alongside major global observances such as World AIDS Day, International Volunteer Day, Human Rights Day, and International Mountain Day. The month blends patriotic tributes, social awareness campaigns, and cultural festivals, ending with celebrations like Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and a rare Christmas Eve supermoon. It serves as a period of reflection, unity, and festivities across the world.

December 2025, with its 31 days, closes the Gregorian year amid worldwide celebrations, cultural observances, and awareness campaigns. From Christmas and Hanukkah, to the Indian observances of Good Governance Day and Vijay Diwas, the month blends holidays and festivals with advocacy events like World AIDS Day. It serves as a time of reflection, solidarity, and preparation for the New Year, with extended breaks in many countries.

Key National Days and Events in India (December 2025)

India celebrates a number of significant national days pertaining to defense, governance, agriculture, and social rights:

Date

Event

Significance

December 4

Indian Navy Day

Honors the 1971 Indo-Pak War victory at sea, led by INS Vikrant.

December 18

Goa's Liberation Day

Marks Portuguese exit from Goa in 1961, integrating it into India.

December 18

Minorities Rights Day

Raises awareness on minority protections under Article 30.

December 22

National Mathematics Day

Commemorates Srinivasa Ramanujan's birth, promoting math education.

December 23

Kisan Diwas (Farmers' Day)

Honors Chaudhary Charan Singh's contributions to agriculture.

December 24

National Consumer Rights Day

Remembers Consumer Protection Act enactment in 1986.

December 25

Good Governance Day

Celebrates Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth, focusing on efficient administration.

December 26

Veer Bal Diwas

Pays tribute to Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

December 16

Vijay Diwas

Commemorates 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War victory.

These events feature seminars, tributes, and public programs nationwide.

Major International Days and Global Observances

December highlights UN-designated days addressing health, rights, environment, and more:

Date

Event

Focus

December 1

World AIDS Day

HIV/AIDS prevention and stigma reduction.

December 2

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

Combats modern slavery and human trafficking.

December 2

World Computer Literacy Day

Promotes digital skills worldwide.

December 3

World Day of the Handicapped

Disability rights and inclusion.

December 5

International Volunteer Day

Recognizes volunteer contributions.

December 5

World Soil Day

Soil conservation for food security.

December 9

International Anti-Corruption Day

Global fight against corruption.

December 10

Human Rights Day

Universal Declaration of Human Rights anniversary.

December 11

International Mountain Day

Sustainable mountain development.

December 20

International Human Solidarity Day

Fosters global unity and cooperation.

December 21

Winter Solstice

Shortest day in Northern Hemisphere.

  • New Year's Eve (December 31): Countdowns, fireworks, and resolutions worldwide.
  • Supermoon (December 24): A rare, larger full moon converges with Christmas Eve.
  • Boxing Day (Dec 26): Traditional UK/Commonwealth holiday of giving and sporting events.
  • December is auspicious for weddings in Hindu traditions after Devuthani Ekadashi.

What is the significance of Vijay Diwas on December 16?

Vijay Diwas marks India's victory in the 1971 war, leading to Bangladesh's independence. Events include wreath-laying at war memorials and military parades.

Why is December 22 celebrated as National Mathematics Day in India?

Celebrates the birth-date of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan (1887); events will include math quizzes, seminars, and competitions aimed at encouraging interest in STEM among youth.

How does World AIDS Day, December 1, contribute to global health?

It was initiated by WHO in 1988, promoting testing, treatment access, and education as ways to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Are there any holidays extending into January 2025?

Many countries have long breaks in December through New Year's Day (January 1), creating 7-10 day weekends of travel and festivities.

From Navy Day in India to Human Rights Day around the world, December 2025 is a month packed with national pride, international advocacy, and festive joy. Celebrate, mark, and be aware, or plan for these dates to turn this year's end into a meaningful close.



