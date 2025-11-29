December 2025 Calendar: National and International Holiday List

December 2025, with its 31 days, closes the Gregorian year amid worldwide celebrations, cultural observances, and awareness campaigns. From Christmas and Hanukkah, to the Indian observances of Good Governance Day and Vijay Diwas, the month blends holidays and festivals with advocacy events like World AIDS Day. It serves as a time of reflection, solidarity, and preparation for the New Year, with extended breaks in many countries. Key National Days and Events in India (December 2025) India celebrates a number of significant national days pertaining to defense, governance, agriculture, and social rights: Date Event Significance December 4 Indian Navy Day Honors the 1971 Indo-Pak War victory at sea, led by INS Vikrant. December 18 Goa's Liberation Day Marks Portuguese exit from Goa in 1961, integrating it into India. December 18 Minorities Rights Day Raises awareness on minority protections under Article 30. December 22 National Mathematics Day Commemorates Srinivasa Ramanujan's birth, promoting math education. December 23 Kisan Diwas (Farmers' Day) Honors Chaudhary Charan Singh's contributions to agriculture. December 24 National Consumer Rights Day Remembers Consumer Protection Act enactment in 1986. December 25 Good Governance Day Celebrates Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth, focusing on efficient administration. December 26 Veer Bal Diwas Pays tribute to Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh. December 16 Vijay Diwas Commemorates 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War victory.

These events feature seminars, tributes, and public programs nationwide. Major International Days and Global Observances December highlights UN-designated days addressing health, rights, environment, and more: Date Event Focus December 1 World AIDS Day HIV/AIDS prevention and stigma reduction. December 2 International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Combats modern slavery and human trafficking. December 2 World Computer Literacy Day Promotes digital skills worldwide. December 3 World Day of the Handicapped Disability rights and inclusion. December 5 International Volunteer Day Recognizes volunteer contributions. December 5 World Soil Day Soil conservation for food security. December 9 International Anti-Corruption Day Global fight against corruption. December 10 Human Rights Day Universal Declaration of Human Rights anniversary. December 11 International Mountain Day Sustainable mountain development. December 20 International Human Solidarity Day Fosters global unity and cooperation. December 21 Winter Solstice Shortest day in Northern Hemisphere.

New Year's Eve (December 31): Countdowns, fireworks, and resolutions worldwide.

Supermoon (December 24): A rare, larger full moon converges with Christmas Eve.

Boxing Day (Dec 26): Traditional UK/Commonwealth holiday of giving and sporting events.

December is auspicious for weddings in Hindu traditions after Devuthani Ekadashi. What is the significance of Vijay Diwas on December 16? Vijay Diwas marks India's victory in the 1971 war, leading to Bangladesh's independence. Events include wreath-laying at war memorials and military parades. Why is December 22 celebrated as National Mathematics Day in India? Celebrates the birth-date of Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan (1887); events will include math quizzes, seminars, and competitions aimed at encouraging interest in STEM among youth.