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Another Silver & Bronze Added to the Medal Tally of India on July 30 at CWG 2026! Know who Lovepreet Singh & Seema Kaliramna are?

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:17 IST

India at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Know who Lovepreet Singh and Seema Kaliramna are after winning a silver and bronze medal for India in weightlifting and discus throw on July 30 in Glasgow.

Another Silver & Bronze Added to Medal Tally on July 30 in Weightlifting & Discus Throw! Know who Lovepreet Singh & Seema Kaliramna are?
Another Silver & Bronze Added to Medal Tally on July 30 in Weightlifting & Discus Throw! Know who Lovepreet Singh & Seema Kaliramna are?

On the 30th of July, India continued its impressive performance, and on the 8th day of the Commonwealth Games 2026, another silver and bronze medal were added to the medal tally by India’s athletes in Glasgow.

These medals came from the weightlifting and athletics categories, where Lovepreet Singh won the silver medal in the Men's +110 kg Weightlifting event, while Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal in the Women's Discus Throw. 

Who is Lovepreet Singh?

Lovepreet Singh was born on September 6, 1997, in Bal Sachandar Village, Amritsar, Punjab. He began his weightlifting career in 2010, at the age of 13, under the guidance of local coaches.

Here is his biography given below in the table:

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Lovepreet Singh

State

Punjab

Sport

Weightlifting

Event

Men's +110 kg

Category

Super Heavyweight

Commonwealth Games 2026

🥈 Silver Medal

Achievement

Missed Gold by Just 1 kg

(Total 388 kg lifted)

Lovepreet Singh's Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026 

Lovepreet Singh represented India in the Men's +110 kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.

In his outstanding performance, he lifted 176 kg in his first snatch, and New Zealand's David Liti lifted 166 kg.

In the final round, the 28-year-old Lovepreet Singh lifted 212 kg, which made the total 388 kg. However, David Liti lifted 223 kg in his final round, which made the total 389 kg, and won the gold medal; Lovepreet Singh, just behind by only one kg, won the silver medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Who is Seema Kaliramna?

Seema Kaliramna, who belongs to Bhiwani, Haryana, is one of India’s leading discus throwers in the women's category. She has a 3-year-old baby and won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.

Here is his biography given below in the table:

Aspects

Details

Full Name

Seema Kaliramna

State

Haryana

Sport

Athletics

Event

Women's Discus Throw

Commonwealth Games 2026

🥉 Bronze Medal

Best Throw

58.65 metres

Seema Kaliramna's Bronze Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026 

Seema Kaliramna represented India in the Women's Discus Throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.

She threw the discus for 58.65 metres, which earned her the bronze medal for India. 

India's Medal Winners on July 30

Athlete

Sport/Event

Medal

Lovepreet Singh

Men's +110 kg Weightlifting

🥈 Silver

Seema Kaliramna

Women's Discus Throw

🥉 Bronze

Interesting Facts 

  • Lovepreet Singh missed the Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal by just one kilogram

  • Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal with the best throw of 58.65 metres in the women's discus throw final.

  • With the addition of these two medals, India has gained a total of 17 medals (3 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze) in the Commonwealth Games 2026 by the end of July 30, 2026.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:11 IST

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