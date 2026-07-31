On the 30th of July, India continued its impressive performance, and on the 8th day of the Commonwealth Games 2026, another silver and bronze medal were added to the medal tally by India’s athletes in Glasgow.

These medals came from the weightlifting and athletics categories, where Lovepreet Singh won the silver medal in the Men's +110 kg Weightlifting event, while Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal in the Women's Discus Throw.

Who is Lovepreet Singh?

Lovepreet Singh was born on September 6, 1997, in Bal Sachandar Village, Amritsar, Punjab. He began his weightlifting career in 2010, at the age of 13, under the guidance of local coaches.

Here is his biography given below in the table: