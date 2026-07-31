Another Silver & Bronze Added to the Medal Tally of India on July 30 at CWG 2026! Know who Lovepreet Singh & Seema Kaliramna are?
India at the Commonwealth Games 2026: Know who Lovepreet Singh and Seema Kaliramna are after winning a silver and bronze medal for India in weightlifting and discus throw on July 30 in Glasgow.
On the 30th of July, India continued its impressive performance, and on the 8th day of the Commonwealth Games 2026, another silver and bronze medal were added to the medal tally by India’s athletes in Glasgow.
These medals came from the weightlifting and athletics categories, where Lovepreet Singh won the silver medal in the Men's +110 kg Weightlifting event, while Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal in the Women's Discus Throw.
Who is Lovepreet Singh?
Lovepreet Singh was born on September 6, 1997, in Bal Sachandar Village, Amritsar, Punjab. He began his weightlifting career in 2010, at the age of 13, under the guidance of local coaches.
Here is his biography given below in the table:
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Lovepreet Singh
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State
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Punjab
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Sport
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Weightlifting
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Event
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Men's +110 kg
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Category
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Super Heavyweight
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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🥈 Silver Medal
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Achievement
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Missed Gold by Just 1 kg
(Total 388 kg lifted)
Lovepreet Singh's Silver Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
Birmingham 2022 🥉— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 30, 2026
Glasgow 2026 🥈
Lovepreet Singh lifts a brilliant 388kg total to claim silver in the Men's +110kg Weightlifting event, falling just 1kg short of gold in a thrilling finish.
Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV… pic.twitter.com/iXtOeHqkPF
Lovepreet Singh represented India in the Men's +110 kg weightlifting final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.
In his outstanding performance, he lifted 176 kg in his first snatch, and New Zealand's David Liti lifted 166 kg.
In the final round, the 28-year-old Lovepreet Singh lifted 212 kg, which made the total 388 kg. However, David Liti lifted 223 kg in his final round, which made the total 389 kg, and won the gold medal; Lovepreet Singh, just behind by only one kg, won the silver medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Who is Seema Kaliramna?
Seema Kaliramna, who belongs to Bhiwani, Haryana, is one of India’s leading discus throwers in the women's category. She has a 3-year-old baby and won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.
Here is his biography given below in the table:
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Aspects
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Details
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Full Name
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Seema Kaliramna
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State
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Haryana
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Sport
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Athletics
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Event
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Women's Discus Throw
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Commonwealth Games 2026
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🥉 Bronze Medal
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Best Throw
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58.65 metres
Seema Kaliramna's Bronze Medal Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026
Seema Kaliramna represented India in the Women's Discus Throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Glasgow.
She threw the discus for 58.65 metres, which earned her the bronze medal for India.
India's Medal Winners on July 30
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Athlete
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Sport/Event
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Medal
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Lovepreet Singh
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Men's +110 kg Weightlifting
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🥈 Silver
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Seema Kaliramna
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Women's Discus Throw
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🥉 Bronze
Interesting Facts
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Lovepreet Singh missed the Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal by just one kilogram
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Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal with the best throw of 58.65 metres in the women's discus throw final.
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With the addition of these two medals, India has gained a total of 17 medals (3 gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze) in the Commonwealth Games 2026 by the end of July 30, 2026.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.