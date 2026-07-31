The Commonwealth Games 2026 are about to reach their end on 2nd August. Friday, July 31 will witness one of India’s biggest medal days. The Indian athletes today have a very packed schedule that will start from afternoon and continue till early hours of Saturday, August 1, in IST.

Today’s events will feature Neeraj Chopra who will be participating in men’s javelin throw final. Apart from him, there are 10 Indian boxers who will be clashing in their semi-final bouts and will try to book a place in the final match.

Apart from athletics and boxing, Indian players will also feature in judo, lawn bowls and track cycling throughout the day. Here is the complete schedule, and medal events for India.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule for July 31

Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the finals at 12:45 A.M. August 1. Here is the complete schedule for July 31: