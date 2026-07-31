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India's CWG 2026 Schedule Today: Neeraj Chopra Plays Finals, Know the Medal Events on July 31

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 IST

Neeraj Chopra headlines India's CWG 2026 action on July 31. See today's full schedule, fixtures and medal events.

India's Schedule on July 31 at Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Schedule on July 31 at Commonwealth Games 2026

The Commonwealth Games 2026 are about to reach their end on 2nd August. Friday, July 31 will witness one of India’s biggest medal days. The Indian athletes today have a very packed schedule that will start from afternoon and continue till early hours of Saturday, August 1, in IST.

Today’s events will feature Neeraj Chopra who will be participating in men’s javelin throw final. Apart from him, there are 10 Indian boxers who will be clashing in their semi-final bouts and will try to book a place in the final match. 

Apart from athletics and boxing, Indian players will also feature in judo, lawn bowls and track cycling throughout the day. Here is the complete schedule, and medal events for India. 

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule for July 31 

Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the finals at 12:45 A.M. August 1. Here is the complete schedule for July 31: 

Time (IST)

Sport

Event

2:35 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

3:15 PM

Boxing

Women's 54kg Semi-final

3:20 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

3:36 PM

Judo

Women's -48kg Quarter-final

3:42 PM

Judo

Men's -60kg Round of 16

4:00 PM

Judo

Women's -52kg Round of 16

4:05 PM

Athletics

Mixed 4x400m Relay, Round 1

4:12 PM

Judo

Men's -66kg Round of 16

4:30 PM

Boxing

Men's 80kg Semi-final

5:00 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

5:15 PM

Lawn Bowls

Men's Pairs, Sectional Round 4

5:21 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

6:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Judo

Semi-finals across weight categories (subject to progress)

7:15 PM

Boxing

Women's 57kg Semi-final

7:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 70kg Semi-final

8:15 PM

Boxing

Men's 55kg Semi-final

8:30 PM

Track Cycling

Men's Keirin, First Round

8:30 PM to 10:42 PM

Judo

Bronze medal matches and finals (subject to progress)

10:20 PM

Lawn Bowls

Women's Singles, Sectional Round 4

10:46 PM

Track Cycling

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final

11:30 PM

Athletics

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

11:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 51kg Semi-final

12:15 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Women's 60kg Semi-final

12:45 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Women's 75kg Semi-final

12:45 AM (Aug 1)

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw Final

1:00 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Men's 60kg Semi-final

1:05 AM (Aug 1)

Athletics

Men's Decathlon 1500m, Final Event

1:30 AM (Aug 1)

Athletics

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

1:30 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Men's +90kg Semi-final

1:55 AM (Aug 1)

Athletics

Men's 200m Final

Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal Events for India on July 31 

Here are some of the major medal events for India at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 31: 


Time (IST)

Sport

Event

Indian Athletes

Medal Status

3:15 PM

Boxing

Women's 54kg

Preeti Pawar

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

4:30 PM

Boxing

Men's 80kg

Ankush Panghal

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

7:15 PM

Boxing

Women's 57kg

Jaismine Lamboria

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

7:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 70kg

Arundhati Choudhary

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

8:15 PM

Boxing

Men's 55kg

Jadumani Singh

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

11:30 PM

Boxing

Women's 51kg

Sakshi Chaudhary

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

12:15 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Women's 60kg

Priya Ghanghas

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

12:45 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Women's 75kg

Lovlina Borgohain

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

12:45 AM (Aug 1)

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

Medal only if they finish top 3

1:00 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Men's 60kg

Sachin Siwach

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold

1:30 AM (Aug 1)

Athletics

Men's 400m Hurdles

Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

Medal only if they finish top 3

1:30 AM (Aug 1)

Boxing

Men's +90kg

Narender Berwal

Bronze confirmed will compete for gold


Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Players’ Schedule

  • Neeraj Chopra's javelin final is one of the highlights for tonight. If he wins a gold medal then it would be a very huge boost to India’s total tally. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, all of them are trying to win a place at the podium.

  • Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak run the heats of the mixed 4x400m relay. Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan compete in the men's 400m hurdles final, and Animesh Kujur closes out the night in the men's 200m final.

  • Ten Indian boxers will be featuring in the semi-finals on July 31 and every athlete will at least receive a bronze medal as Commonwealth Games boxing awards bronze to both losing semi-finalists in each weight category. 

  • Preeti Pawar in 54 kg category will be going against Catherine Mwape, Jaismine Lamboria in the 57 kg category will be performing Rapelang Maselela, Arundhati Choudhary in 70 kg category will perform against Rosie Eccles, Sakshi Chaudhary in 51 kg will be against Amber-Jane Wall, Priya Ghanghas in 60 kg will be fighting against Lucy Kings-Wheatley and Lovlina Borgohain in 75 kg will be against Tarona Taafaki. 

  • In the men’s category, Ankush Panghal in 80 kgs category will be up against Joshua Ofori, Jadumani Singh in 55 kg category will fights against Philip Mutakela Haoseb, Sachin Siwach in 60 kg will go against Owain Harris-Allan and Narender Berwal in +90 kg category will be up against Nigel Paul. 

  • Judo will also witness 5 players Harsh Singh, Rohit Majgul, Asmita Dey, Shraddha Chopade and Yamini Mourya. These athletes will be starting their CWG 2026 campaign. 

  • In lawn bowls Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh will be playing their men's pairs sectional match against the Falkland Islands. On the other hand, Nayanmoni Saikia will be playing her women’s singles against Zambia's Mildred Mkandawire. 

  • Track cycling will see Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem race the men's 4000m individual pursuit. David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram on the other hand will compete in the men's Keirin. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:59 IST

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