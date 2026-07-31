India's CWG 2026 Schedule Today: Neeraj Chopra Plays Finals, Know the Medal Events on July 31
Neeraj Chopra headlines India's CWG 2026 action on July 31. See today's full schedule, fixtures and medal events.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 are about to reach their end on 2nd August. Friday, July 31 will witness one of India’s biggest medal days. The Indian athletes today have a very packed schedule that will start from afternoon and continue till early hours of Saturday, August 1, in IST.
Today’s events will feature Neeraj Chopra who will be participating in men’s javelin throw final. Apart from him, there are 10 Indian boxers who will be clashing in their semi-final bouts and will try to book a place in the final match.
Apart from athletics and boxing, Indian players will also feature in judo, lawn bowls and track cycling throughout the day. Here is the complete schedule, and medal events for India.
Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Schedule for July 31
Neeraj Chopra will be playing in the finals at 12:45 A.M. August 1. Here is the complete schedule for July 31:
|
Time (IST)
|
Sport
|
Event
|
2:35 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles
|
3:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 54kg Semi-final
|
3:20 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon Discus Throw
|
3:36 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -48kg Quarter-final
|
3:42 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -60kg Round of 16
|
4:00 PM
|
Judo
|
Women's -52kg Round of 16
|
4:05 PM
|
Athletics
|
Mixed 4x400m Relay, Round 1
|
4:12 PM
|
Judo
|
Men's -66kg Round of 16
|
4:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 80kg Semi-final
|
5:00 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon Pole Vault
|
5:15 PM
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Men's Pairs, Sectional Round 4
|
5:21 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
|
6:00 PM to 6:30 PM
|
Judo
|
Semi-finals across weight categories (subject to progress)
|
7:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 57kg Semi-final
|
7:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 70kg Semi-final
|
8:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 55kg Semi-final
|
8:30 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's Keirin, First Round
|
8:30 PM to 10:42 PM
|
Judo
|
Bronze medal matches and finals (subject to progress)
|
10:20 PM
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Women's Singles, Sectional Round 4
|
10:46 PM
|
Track Cycling
|
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final
|
11:30 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw
|
11:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 51kg Semi-final
|
12:15 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Women's 60kg Semi-final
|
12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Women's 75kg Semi-final
|
12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw Final
|
1:00 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Men's 60kg Semi-final
|
1:05 AM (Aug 1)
|
Athletics
|
Men's Decathlon 1500m, Final Event
|
1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|
Athletics
|
Men's 400m Hurdles Final
|
1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Men's +90kg Semi-final
|
1:55 AM (Aug 1)
|
Athletics
|
Men's 200m Final
Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal Events for India on July 31
Here are some of the major medal events for India at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 31:
|
Time (IST)
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Indian Athletes
|
Medal Status
|
3:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 54kg
|
Preeti Pawar
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
4:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 80kg
|
Ankush Panghal
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
7:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 57kg
|
Jaismine Lamboria
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
7:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 70kg
|
Arundhati Choudhary
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
8:15 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 55kg
|
Jadumani Singh
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
11:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 51kg
|
Sakshi Chaudhary
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
12:15 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Women's 60kg
|
Priya Ghanghas
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Women's 75kg
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|
Athletics
|
Men's Javelin Throw
|
Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
|
Medal only if they finish top 3
|
1:00 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Men's 60kg
|
Sachin Siwach
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
|
1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|
Athletics
|
Men's 400m Hurdles
|
Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|
Medal only if they finish top 3
|
1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|
Boxing
|
Men's +90kg
|
Narender Berwal
|
Bronze confirmed will compete for gold
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Players’ Schedule
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Neeraj Chopra's javelin final is one of the highlights for tonight. If he wins a gold medal then it would be a very huge boost to India’s total tally. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, all of them are trying to win a place at the podium.
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Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak run the heats of the mixed 4x400m relay. Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan compete in the men's 400m hurdles final, and Animesh Kujur closes out the night in the men's 200m final.
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Ten Indian boxers will be featuring in the semi-finals on July 31 and every athlete will at least receive a bronze medal as Commonwealth Games boxing awards bronze to both losing semi-finalists in each weight category.
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Preeti Pawar in 54 kg category will be going against Catherine Mwape, Jaismine Lamboria in the 57 kg category will be performing Rapelang Maselela, Arundhati Choudhary in 70 kg category will perform against Rosie Eccles, Sakshi Chaudhary in 51 kg will be against Amber-Jane Wall, Priya Ghanghas in 60 kg will be fighting against Lucy Kings-Wheatley and Lovlina Borgohain in 75 kg will be against Tarona Taafaki.
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In the men’s category, Ankush Panghal in 80 kgs category will be up against Joshua Ofori, Jadumani Singh in 55 kg category will fights against Philip Mutakela Haoseb, Sachin Siwach in 60 kg will go against Owain Harris-Allan and Narender Berwal in +90 kg category will be up against Nigel Paul.
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Judo will also witness 5 players Harsh Singh, Rohit Majgul, Asmita Dey, Shraddha Chopade and Yamini Mourya. These athletes will be starting their CWG 2026 campaign.
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In lawn bowls Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh will be playing their men's pairs sectional match against the Falkland Islands. On the other hand, Nayanmoni Saikia will be playing her women’s singles against Zambia's Mildred Mkandawire.
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Track cycling will see Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem race the men's 4000m individual pursuit. David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram on the other hand will compete in the men's Keirin.
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