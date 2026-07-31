It is a bright day for Indian football fans. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that the Brazil’s senior men’s national team will play with India in a friendly match on October 3, 2026.

This match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium which is located in Kolkata. This match will be Brazil’s first appearance on the Indian soil.

The five-time world champions will not only play with India alone. During the same international break, Brazil will also take on Australia twice. One match will be played in Townsville and one in Brisbane.

For India, this is being considered as one of the biggest matches in the country’s football history. Here are all the details about this match's full international schedule, why this match matters and what to expect from both teams.