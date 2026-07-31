India Set for Biggest Football Test as Brazil Confirm Historic Friendly After World Cup 2026
India vs Brazil is actually happening! The five-time World Cup winners have confirmed a historic post-2026 World Cup friendly against India. Here is everything you need to know.
It is a bright day for Indian football fans. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that the Brazil’s senior men’s national team will play with India in a friendly match on October 3, 2026.
This match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium which is located in Kolkata. This match will be Brazil’s first appearance on the Indian soil.
The five-time world champions will not only play with India alone. During the same international break, Brazil will also take on Australia twice. One match will be played in Townsville and one in Brisbane.
For India, this is being considered as one of the biggest matches in the country’s football history. Here are all the details about this match's full international schedule, why this match matters and what to expect from both teams.
Brazil vs India Friendly: Match Details
Here is a brief overview of the Brazil vs India match:
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Particular
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Details
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Teams
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Brazil vs India
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Date
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October 3, 2026
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Venue
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Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
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Match Type
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International Friendly
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Organisers
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CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and AIFF (All India Football Federation)
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Brazil FIFA Rank
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5th
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India FIFA Rank
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138th
Brazil’s International Break Schedule
Brazil will first play against Australia in 2 matches in September 2026 and then will reach India. Here is their break schedule:
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Match
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Opponent
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Venue
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September 25, 2026
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Australia
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Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville
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September 29, 2026
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Australia
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Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
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October 3, 2026
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India
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Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
Why Did Brazil Choose India for the International Break Schedule?
This match is quite bigger than football alone. The decision is important because India has one of the largest Brazilian football fan bases outside Brazil itself. This means strong business and cultural sense for both federations.
Moreover, Brazil’s new head coach Carlo Ancelotti is rebuilding the squad after the 2026 World Cup and he wants to test his players against different styles of football. The third reason is that Kolkata is also a huge part of football history. The city hosted Lionel Messi's Argentina in 2011 and even the football legend Pele visited the city in 1977 for an exhibition match.
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