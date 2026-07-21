India-US Trade Deal Opens Door to GM Corn as Indian Farmers Stage Nationwide Protests

While all the attention is on the NEET paper leak protest in Jantar Mantar, the farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and many other states have set their steps to the capital of India, staging protests against the interim India-US trade agreement.

The farmers organised the Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Kisan Ghat of Delhi, which was headed by farmers’ unions like Desh Bachao Morcha, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).

What is the demand of these protestors? Immediate cancellation of the pending India-US Trade Agreement.

We need to go deep down into the India-US trade deal; what is it? Why do we need it, India? Why are Indian farmers opposing this pending deal?

What is the India-US Trade Agreement?

The India-US Trade Agreement is a bilateral trade agreement which is an economic deal between India and the United States aimed at boosting trade, lowering import tariffs, and strengthening supply chain ties.