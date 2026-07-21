India-US Trade Deal Opens Door to GM Corn as Indian Farmers Stage Nationwide Protests
India and the United States have agreed on a trade deal lowering export tariffs to 18%. However, thousands of Indian farmers are protesting in Delhi, fearing cheap American agricultural imports and GM crops will undercut local prices and harm rural livelihoods.
Key Points
- Farmers from multiple states are protesting the India-US Trade Agreement in Delhi.
- Protestors demand immediate cancellation of the deal, fearing cheap US imports.
- The agreement targets $500 billion trade by 2030, lowering US tariffs on Indian goods.
While all the attention is on the NEET paper leak protest in Jantar Mantar, the farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and many other states have set their steps to the capital of India, staging protests against the interim India-US trade agreement.
The farmers organised the Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Kisan Ghat of Delhi, which was headed by farmers’ unions like Desh Bachao Morcha, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).
What is the demand of these protestors? Immediate cancellation of the pending India-US Trade Agreement.
We need to go deep down into the India-US trade deal; what is it? Why do we need it, India? Why are Indian farmers opposing this pending deal?
What is the India-US Trade Agreement?
The India-US Trade Agreement is a bilateral trade agreement which is an economic deal between India and the United States aimed at boosting trade, lowering import tariffs, and strengthening supply chain ties.
US-India Trade Agreement
Now we will try to understand the India-US Trade Agreement in a very simple manner.
However, before that, let us first understand the concept of a tariff.
The tariff is a tax that is imposed on goods and services that are exported from other nations to a particular nation.
For example, whenever India imports any goods from any other nation, suppose Iran, then the tariff has to be paid in India by the Indian importer who brings in these goods to India. The Indian Government imposes the tariff.
A high tariff makes foreign products more expensive, whereas a low tariff makes them less expensive.
What Changed in the India–US Trade Deal?
Before this agreement, the US charged taxes (tariffs) as high as 50% on many Indian products entering America. Under the new deal, here is what both countries agreed to do:
|What's Changing?
|What It Means
|Lower Import Taxes on Indian Goods
|The maximum US tax rate on Indian exports drops sharply from up to 50% down to 18%.
|Tax-Free Exports for India
|About $10 billion worth of Indian products can now enter the US completely duty-free (0% tax).
|Discounted Taxes on Major Exports
|Roughly $30.9 billion in Indian goods will now benefit from the lower 18% tax cap instead of higher penalty rates.
|Trade Expansion Goal
|Both countries aim to grow total two-way trade to $500 billion by 2030 (up from around $132–$150 billion).
|India's Buying Plan
|India plans to purchase over $500 billion in American energy, technology, coal, and aviation equipment over the next 5 years.
What Each Country Gets
This agreement strikes a balance between the mutual benefits of trade where Indian exporters get an edge through tariffs in important consumer markets of the United States and American companies gain increased entry into India’s energy, agriculture, and business technology markets.
|Country
|Key Gains & Benefits
|India
|
|United States
|
What the US Wants to Sell to India
1. Cheaper Crops & Produce
- The Objective: The US is trying to convince India to reduce import duties on goods such as maize, soybean, cotton, apples, almonds, walnuts, and pulses, enabling US farmers to export them to India cheaply.
2. Animal Feed & Modified Crops (GM Products)
- Objective: The aim of the United States is to export their cheap animal feeds (in the form of dried grain feed and red sorghum) along with soybean oil to India with no tariffs or minimal taxes.
- Problem: The major concern here is that corn and soy used for production are genetically modified crops, and hence there may be health and environmental hazards associated with them.
3. Milk, Chicken, and Seafood
- The Objective: The American negotiators are seeking better access for American dairy, poultry (such as chickens), and fish in the Indian market.
In Simple Terms:
The objective of the US is that India should reduce its border tariffs on agricultural produce from the US so that Americans can sell them easily in India.
Why Indian Farmers are Protesting the Trade Deal
Here are the reasons why farmers of India are protesting against the India-US Trade Agreement:
1. Big Factory Farms vs. Small Family Farms
- American Agriculture: In America, agriculture is carried out through large corporations that use very large machinery on hundreds of acres of farmland. In addition, they receive huge amounts of funding from the US government.
- Indian Agriculture: Over 86% of the Indian farmer population cultivates very tiny plots of land, with each plot being less than 5 acres. They operate on small budgets due to a lack of huge government funding.
2. Risk of Cheap Foreign Crops Lowering Prices
- Problem: In case India cuts tariffs on US products, then cheap produce from America such as corn, soy, and apples can enter the Indian market.
- Effect: The prices of local produce may be reduced considerably. It is difficult for Indian farmers to recoup their expenses in terms of price (Minimum Support Price).
3. Threat to India's Dairy Families
- The Problem: Nearly 80 million families in rural areas of India make a living by means of small-scale dairy farms and cooperative dairies.
- The Consequence: Opening up India to cheap and big American companies involved in dairy and poultry production may harm local dairy farmers.
4. Health, Environment, and Climate Risks
- Laboratory-Modified Crops (GM Feed): Most of the US feed production is genetically modified (GM). There are concerns that this may infiltrate the local market.
- Weather Problems: Local producers (e.g., Himalayan apple farmers) are already having problems due to climatic instability. With the influx of cheap imports, they will be unable to make money.
At a Glance: What's at Stake?
|Farm Sector
|What the Deal Might Allow
|Why Local Farmers Are Concerned
|Crops (Corn, Soy, Apples)
|Lower import taxes on US crops entering India.
|Cheap imports could drive down local prices.
|Dairy & Meat (Milk, Poultry)
|Easier entry for US milk, chicken, and animal feed.
|Could harm the livelihoods of 80 million small dairy families.
|Small Farmers
|Open access for large American farm companies.
|Small Indian farmers (owning under 5 acres) cannot compete with huge foreign corporations.
Executive - Editorial
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