India vs England Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

India vs England Head to Head Record: Cricket originated in England many centuries ago, and the team won its first World Cup title in 2019. The quadrennial Men’s ODI World Cup is the most prestigious event in cricket and is also famous for a competitive rivalry between India and England.

India has won the World Cup twice, while England narrowly won it in a match against New Zealand in 2019. In other formats too, India and England have a close head-to-head record. India and England have always been among the top-ranked cricket teams in the world.

It’s fireworks guaranteed whenever England and India face each other. In the dozens of games they have played, find out who holds the edge when it comes to the overall record.

You can check out the detailed India vs England head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

India vs England Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and England rivalry may not be as popular as other cricket rivalries, but it always results in exciting games whenever the two teams compete. India and England have faced each other 8 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. England has a better record, having defeated India 4 times. India has won 3 matches, while 1 game was tied.

Year Winner Margin 2019 England 31 runs 2011 England/India Match Tied 2003 India 82 runs 1999 India 36 runs 1992 England 9 runs 1987 England 35 runs 1983 India 6 wickets 1975 England 202 runs

*Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - England won by 31 runs.

It remains to be seen how India fares against England in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams were the favourites to lift the trophy this edition and consisted of top-class players. While India is at the top of the points table, England has lost 4 of its 5 games and thus the chance to qualify for the semi-finals. In all likelihood, India will equal England’s lead in World Cup games but it’s never advised to underestimate the English.

Rohit Sharma will lead team India while Jos Buttler will command England.

Next Game: October 29, 2:00 PM (IST) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

India vs England Head to Head in ODI Matches

India holds a slight edge over England in the One-Day International format. The two teams have played 106 games so far and India has won 57 of them.

Team India England Span 1974-2022 1974-2022 Mat 106 106 Won 57 44 Lost 44 57 Draw 0 0 Tied 2 2 NR 3 3 W/L 1.295 0.771 %W 53.77 41.5 %L 41.5 53.77 %D 0 0 % 56.31 43.68

India vs England Head to Head in T20I

Team India England Span 2007-2022 2007-2022 Mat 23 23 Won 12 11 Lost 11 12 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 0 0 W/L 1.09 0.916 %W 52.17 47.82 %L 47.82 52.17 %D 0 0 % 52.17 47.82

India vs England Head to Head in Test Matches

England is quite ahead of India when it comes to test cricket proficiency. In nearly a century of playing history, India and England have faced each other in 131 matches. England has won 50 of them, India has won 31 while 50 games were drawn.