India vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI and World Cup Matches

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Record: Cricket is a popular sport in Asia and the most watched in the region too. The two biggest audiences of cricket and the dominant teams are India and Pakistan. Due to the long history of tensions between the two bordering nations, their cricket matches also end up attracting huge crowds and audiences.

There is no bigger rivalry in cricket than India vs Pakistan. The 2023 ICC World Cup commenced on October 5, returning after four years, and fans look forward to seeing the clash of India and Pakistan. The two teams have played hundreds of games in all formats of cricket, with India winning more ICC tournaments and World Cup games and Pakistan winning more overall matches.

India and Pakistan will collide on October 14, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. It’s set to be a game for the ages, considering the tough lineup of both teams, and fans can’t contain their excitement either.

But before that, take a look at India and Pakistan’s head to head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Pakistan have the most famous rivalry in cricket and every game is viewed by hundreds of millions of cricket fans across the globe. India and Pakistan have faced each other 7 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and all the games have been won by India. The most vital game was the 2011 World Cup semi-final in which India emerged the winners by 29 runs.

Date Winner Margin Venue March 4, 1992 India 43 runs Sydney March 9, 1996 India 39 runs Bengaluru June 8, 1999 India 47 runs Manchester March 1, 2003 India 6 wickets Centurion March 30, 2011 India 29 runs Mohali Feb 15, 2015 India 76 runs Adelaide June 16, 2019 India 89 runs via DLS method Manchester

*Last Match Result: India won by 89 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Pakistan fares against India in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads and are among the favourites to lift the trophy this edition. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan while Rohit Sharma is the captain of India.

Next Game: October 8, 2:00 PM (IST) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team India Pakistan Span 1978-2023 1978-2023 Mat 134 134 Won 56 73 Lost 73 56 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 Tie+W 0 0 Tie+L 0 0 NR 5 5 W/L 0.767 1.303 %W 41.79 54.47 %L 54.47 41.79 %D 0 0 % 43.41 56.58

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20I

Team India Pakistan Span 2007-2022 2007-2022 Mat 12 12 Won 8 3 Lost 0 0 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 Tie+W 1 0 Tie+L 0 1 NR 1 1 W/L 2.666 0.375 %W 66.66 25 %L 25 66.66 %D 0 0 % 70.83 29.16

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in Test Matches