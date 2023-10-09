India vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI and World Cup Matches

India vs Pakistan ODI Stats: Check the head to head record of India and Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup and other formats.
India vs Pakistan Head to Head Record: Cricket is a popular sport in Asia and the most watched in the region too. The two biggest audiences of cricket and the dominant teams are India and Pakistan. Due to the long history of tensions between the two bordering nations, their cricket matches also end up attracting huge crowds and audiences.

There is no bigger rivalry in cricket than India vs Pakistan. The 2023 ICC World Cup commenced on October 5, returning after four years, and fans look forward to seeing the clash of India and Pakistan. The two teams have played hundreds of games in all formats of cricket, with India winning more ICC tournaments and World Cup games and Pakistan winning more overall matches.

India and Pakistan will collide on October 14, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. It’s set to be a game for the ages, considering the tough lineup of both teams, and fans can’t contain their excitement either.

But before that, take a look at India and Pakistan’s head to head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Pakistan have the most famous rivalry in cricket and every game is viewed by hundreds of millions of cricket fans across the globe. India and Pakistan have faced each other 7 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and all the games have been won by India. The most vital game was the 2011 World Cup semi-final in which India emerged the winners by 29 runs.

Date

Winner

Margin

Venue

March 4, 1992

India

43 runs

Sydney

March 9, 1996

India

39 runs

Bengaluru

June 8, 1999

India

47 runs

Manchester

March 1, 2003

India

6 wickets

Centurion

March 30, 2011

India

29 runs

Mohali

Feb 15, 2015

India

76 runs

Adelaide

June 16, 2019

India

89 runs via DLS method

Manchester

*Last Match Result: India won by 89 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Pakistan fares against India in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads and are among the favourites to lift the trophy this edition. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan while Rohit Sharma is the captain of India.

Next Game: October 8, 2:00 PM (IST) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team

India

Pakistan

Span

1978-2023

1978-2023

Mat

134

134

Won

56

73

Lost

73

56

Draw

0

0

Tied

0

0

Tie+W

0

0

Tie+L

0

0

NR

5

5

W/L

0.767

1.303

%W

41.79

54.47

%L

54.47

41.79

%D

0

0

%

43.41

56.58

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20I

Team

India

Pakistan

Span

2007-2022

2007-2022

Mat

12

12

Won

8

3

Lost

0

0

Draw

0

0

Tied

0

0

Tie+W

1

0

Tie+L

0

1

NR

1

1

W/L

2.666

0.375

%W

66.66

25

%L

25

66.66

%D

0

0

%

70.83

29.16

India vs Pakistan Head to Head in Test Matches

Team

India

Pakistan

Span

1952-2007

1952-2007

Mat

59

59

Won

9

12

Lost

12

9

Draw

38

38

Tied

0

0

NR

0

0

W/L

0.75

1.333

%W

15.25

20.33

%L

20.33

15.25

%D

64.4

64.4

%

42.85

57.14

 
