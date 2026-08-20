India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka by 165 Runs in Galle
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test highlights: India won by 165 runs in Galle as Devdutt Padikkal scored 167 runs and Manav Suthar took 10 wickets to seal a 1-0 series lead.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Key Takeaways
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India won the match by 165 runs.
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India scored 462 and 193 runs.
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Sri Lanka scored 284 and 206 runs.
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Devdutt Padikkal scored 167 runs.
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Manav Suthar took 10 wickets in the match.
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Suthar took 6 wickets for 55 runs in the second innings.
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India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
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Devdutt Padikkal was named Player of the Match.
In the first test match of India's tour to Sri Lanka, India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs at the Galle International Stadium. This match was played from August 15, 2026, to August 19, 2026.
After winning the toss, India decided to bat first, and in their first innings, they scored 462 runs, and Sri Lanka scored 284 runs in their first innings.
Then, in the second innings, India scored 193 runs, given the target of 372 to win for Sri Lanka in this match. But, unfortunately, Sri Lanka got all out for 206 runs only, and India took the lead by 1-0 by winning this match by 165 runs in this two-test match series.
Take a look at India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Highlights with scorecard summary, top batters, and top bowlers.
India achieve a historic milestone with their 600th Test victory.— DD News (@DDNewslive) August 19, 2026
The hosts defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test, underlining their continued dominance in the longest format of the game.
A proud moment for Indian cricket as Team India continue to set new benchmarks… pic.twitter.com/N2vBPW4IiC
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Highlights
Here is the Scorecard Summary of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match given below in the table:
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Team & Innings
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Score
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Top Batters
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Top Bowlers
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India – 1st Innings
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462 (116.4 Overs)
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KL Rahul – 82 (175)
Devdutt Padikkal – 167 (230)
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Prabath Jayasuriya – 4/109 (39)
Keshara Nuwantha – 3/175 (39)
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Sri Lanka – 1st Innings
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284 (79.4 Overs)
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Niroshan Dickwella – 80 (115)
Sonal Dinusha – 100 (168)
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Ravindra Jadeja – 3/57 (21)
Manav Suthar – 4/76 (21.4)
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India – 2nd Innings
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193 (48.5 Overs)
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Rishabh Pant – 66 (69)
Devdutt Padikkal – 44 (75)
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Prabath Jayasuriya – 3/43 (11)
Asitha Fernando – 4/31 (8.5)
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Sri Lanka – 2nd Innings
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206 (77.4 Overs)
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Dhananjaya de Silva – 59 (151)
Sonal Dinusha – 84 (128)
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Prasidh Krishna – 2/16 (10)
Manav Suthar – 6/55 (23.4)
Result: India won by 165 runs.
Devdutt Padikkal Shines With 167 Runs & Became the Player of the Match
In the first inning of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal scored 167 off 230 balls, in which he hit 15 fours and one six, & due to his score, India set the target of 462 runs to Sri Lanka.
In the second innings also, he scored 44 runs off 75 balls and became the Player of the Match.
KL Rahul Also Played a Good Innings
KL Rahul scored 82 runs in the first innings of this test match and made an important partnership with Devdutt Padikkal to take control of the match.
Key Performers of the Match
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Player
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Performance
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Devdutt Padikkal
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167 runs
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Manav Suthar
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10 wickets in the match
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KL Rahul
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82 runs
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Sonal Dinusha
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100 and 84 runs
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Rishabh Pant
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66 runs in the second innings
India produced a strong all-round performance in the first Test in Galle. Devdutt Padikkal gave the team a big boost with his 167-run innings, while Manav Suthar helped India finish the match with his excellent spin bowling.
India now leads the two-match Test series 1-0.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.