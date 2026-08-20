India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Match Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka by 165 Runs in Galle

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Key Takeaways

India won the match by 165 runs.

India scored 462 and 193 runs.

Sri Lanka scored 284 and 206 runs.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 167 runs.

Manav Suthar took 10 wickets in the match.

Suthar took 6 wickets for 55 runs in the second innings.

India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Devdutt Padikkal was named Player of the Match.

In the first test match of India's tour to Sri Lanka, India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs at the Galle International Stadium. This match was played from August 15, 2026, to August 19, 2026.

After winning the toss, India decided to bat first, and in their first innings, they scored 462 runs, and Sri Lanka scored 284 runs in their first innings.

Then, in the second innings, India scored 193 runs, given the target of 372 to win for Sri Lanka in this match. But, unfortunately, Sri Lanka got all out for 206 runs only, and India took the lead by 1-0 by winning this match by 165 runs in this two-test match series.