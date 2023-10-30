India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Stats: Check the head to head record of India and Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup and other formats.
Get here all the details of India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup
Get here all the details of India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record: Cricket has become quite popular in Asia and has given rise to many famous rivalries like India vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan. An underrated rivalry is between India and Sri Lanka. The two teams competed in the 2011 World Cup final. After a close game, India lifted the coveted World Cup trophy.

India and Sri Lanka have played dozens of games in all formats of cricket and have a long history of delivering exhilarating games. The two teams always put on a great show for the fans. Find out who holds the edge when it comes to the overall record in international cricket between India and Sri Lanka.

You can check out the detailed India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 9 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The overall record is exactly the same with 4 wins each for both teams. 1 game yielded no result.

Year

Winner

Margin

2019

India

7 wickets

2011

India

6 wickets

2007

Sri Lanka

69 runs

2003

India

183 runs

1999

India

157 runs

1996

Sri Lanka

6 wickets

1996

Sri Lanka

Match Conceded

1992

NA

No Result

1979

Sri Lanka

47 runs

*Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - India won by 7 wickets

It remains to be seen how India fares against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. India is on an impressive unbeaten streak, having won its first six games straight.

Sri Lanka has performed well but will be competing against Pakistan, Australia, Netherlands and Afghanistan to make it into the playoffs. India’s sport in the semi-finals is all but guaranteed at this point.

The next match will be crucial for both teams. It will be a do-or-die match for Sri Lanka and India will get the chance to improve its head-to-head record in World Cup.

Rohit Sharma will lead team India while Kusal Mendis will command Sri Lanka.

Next Game: November 2, 2:00 PM (IST) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 All Broadcast Channel List & Channel Numbers

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI Matches

India holds an edge over Sri Lanka in all cricket formats. India is particularly dominant in One-Day International matches. The two teams have played 167 games so far and India has won 98 of them.

Team

India

Sri Lanka

Span

1979-2023

1979-2023

Mat

167

167

Won

98

57

Lost

57

98

Draw

0

0

Tied

1

1

NR

11

11

W/L

1.719

0.581

%W

58.68

34.13

%L

34.13

58.68

%D

0

0

%

63.14

36.85

 Related: ICC World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Team

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20I

Team

India

Sri Lanka

Span

2009-2023

2009-2023

Mat

29

29

Won

19

9

Lost

9

19

Draw

0

0

Tie+L

0

0

NR

1

1

W/L

2.111

0.473

%W

65.51

31.03

%L

31.03

65.51

%D

0

0

%

67.85

32.14

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Test Matches

India is much ahead of Sri Lanka in Test Cricket record as well. In four decades of playing history, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 46 test matches. India has won 22 of them, Sri Lanka has won 7, and 17 games were tied.

Team

India

Sri Lanka

Span

1982-2022

1982-2022

Mat

46

46

Won

22

7

Lost

7

22

Draw

17

17

Tied

0

0

NR

0

0

W/L

3.142

0.318

%W

47.82

15.21

%L

15.21

47.82

%D

36.95

36.95

%

75.86

24.13

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next