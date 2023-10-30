India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head Record: Cricket has become quite popular in Asia and has given rise to many famous rivalries like India vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan. An underrated rivalry is between India and Sri Lanka. The two teams competed in the 2011 World Cup final. After a close game, India lifted the coveted World Cup trophy.

India and Sri Lanka have played dozens of games in all formats of cricket and have a long history of delivering exhilarating games. The two teams always put on a great show for the fans. Find out who holds the edge when it comes to the overall record in international cricket between India and Sri Lanka.

You can check out the detailed India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats here at Jagran Josh.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 Squads

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI World Cup

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 9 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The overall record is exactly the same with 4 wins each for both teams. 1 game yielded no result.

Year Winner Margin 2019 India 7 wickets 2011 India 6 wickets 2007 Sri Lanka 69 runs 2003 India 183 runs 1999 India 157 runs 1996 Sri Lanka 6 wickets 1996 Sri Lanka Match Conceded 1992 NA No Result 1979 Sri Lanka 47 runs

*Last Match Result: 2019 World Cup - India won by 7 wickets

It remains to be seen how India fares against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. India is on an impressive unbeaten streak, having won its first six games straight.

Sri Lanka has performed well but will be competing against Pakistan, Australia, Netherlands and Afghanistan to make it into the playoffs. India’s sport in the semi-finals is all but guaranteed at this point.

The next match will be crucial for both teams. It will be a do-or-die match for Sri Lanka and India will get the chance to improve its head-to-head record in World Cup.

Rohit Sharma will lead team India while Kusal Mendis will command Sri Lanka.

Next Game: November 2, 2:00 PM (IST) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 All Broadcast Channel List & Channel Numbers

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ODI Matches

India holds an edge over Sri Lanka in all cricket formats. India is particularly dominant in One-Day International matches. The two teams have played 167 games so far and India has won 98 of them.

Team India Sri Lanka Span 1979-2023 1979-2023 Mat 167 167 Won 98 57 Lost 57 98 Draw 0 0 Tied 1 1 NR 11 11 W/L 1.719 0.581 %W 58.68 34.13 %L 34.13 58.68 %D 0 0 % 63.14 36.85

Related: ICC World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Team

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in T20I

Team India Sri Lanka Span 2009-2023 2009-2023 Mat 29 29 Won 19 9 Lost 9 19 Draw 0 0 Tie+L 0 0 NR 1 1 W/L 2.111 0.473 %W 65.51 31.03 %L 31.03 65.51 %D 0 0 % 67.85 32.14

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in Test Matches

India is much ahead of Sri Lanka in Test Cricket record as well. In four decades of playing history, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 46 test matches. India has won 22 of them, Sri Lanka has won 7, and 17 games were tied.