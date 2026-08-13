How Will Indian Railways’ Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Upgrade Improve Your Travel Experience? Check Details

After so many years, the Indian Railways system is getting upgraded. In the digital age, as a forward step towards Viksit Bharat, the oldest Indian department, Railways is also undergoing an aesthetic upgrade. The Indian railway system has kicked off its massive digital transformative journey with scheduled deployment of its upgraded, cloud-enabled Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

This transformation is a leap upgrade from the previous system that dealt with booking the tickets for many years. The new PRS will use the latest technology and facilitate faster, more reliable, hassle-free booking for passengers and will resolve major issues of the previous system.

What Are the New Updates Under the Passenger Reservation System (PRS)?

The upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS) is a major upgrade to Indian Railways ticket booking services. The biggest advantage with the new PRS is the speed, which enables passengers to best use their time and get well booked tickets. In addition, the upgraded system also provides better and easier convenience to the passengers hence the name of ‘new PRS’. The upgraded PRS also offers information such as technical glitches, smooth booking, glossy enquiry and many more. The upgraded PRS has many added benefits which are listed below.