Study at Home
Search

List of major Indian Sea Ports

India has a coastline of around 7516.6 kilometres, having a total of 200 major and non-major ports, forming one of the biggest peninsulas in the world.
Oct 13, 2020 19:16 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
Sea Ports in India
Sea Ports in India

India has a coastline of around 7516.6 kilometres, having a total of 200 major and non-major ports, forming one of the biggest peninsulas in the world. As per data revealed by the Ministry of Shipping, around 95% of India's trading by volume and 70% by value is done through maritime transport. Government of India has planned to modernise these ports through a project called Sagarmala. 

The Government has allowed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of up to 100% under the automatic route for port and harbour construction and maintenance projects. In addition to this, the National Maritime Development Programme (NMDP) has been initiated to develop the maritime sector with a planned outlay of US$11.8 billion.

All Major Sea Ports of India
Ports State
Deendayal Port Trust Gujarat
Paradip Port Trust Odisha
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Maharashtra
Vishakhapatnam Port Trust Andhra Pradesh
Mumbai Port Trust Maharashtra
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust West Bengal
Chennai Port Trust Tamil Nadu
New Mangaluru Port Trust Karnataka
V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust Tamil Nadu
Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu
Kochi Port Trust Kerala
Mormugao Port Trust Goa
Kandla Port Gujarat
New Mangalore Port Karnataka
Cochin Port Kerala
Bhava Sheva port  Maharashtra
Kolkata-Haldia Port West Bengal

The maritime transports of India are administered by both Central and State governments. At present, major ports are administered by the Ministry of Shipping while the minor and intermediate ports are administered by the relevant departments or ministries in the nine coastal states Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Around 187 minor and intermediate ports have been identified by the respective governments and will be developed in a phased manner, involving public-private partnership.  

Complete list of major ports on East Coast of India

Complete list of major ports on West Coast of India

Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

    मुख्य खबरें

    Trending Now

    General Knowledge

    Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

    Current Affairs

    Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

    Sarkari Naukri

    Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

    IAS Preparation

    IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material