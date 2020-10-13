List of major Indian Sea Ports

India has a coastline of around 7516.6 kilometres, having a total of 200 major and non-major ports, forming one of the biggest peninsulas in the world. As per data revealed by the Ministry of Shipping, around 95% of India's trading by volume and 70% by value is done through maritime transport. Government of India has planned to modernise these ports through a project called Sagarmala.

The Government has allowed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of up to 100% under the automatic route for port and harbour construction and maintenance projects. In addition to this, the National Maritime Development Programme (NMDP) has been initiated to develop the maritime sector with a planned outlay of US$11.8 billion.

All Major Sea Ports of India Ports State Deendayal Port Trust Gujarat Paradip Port Trust Odisha Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Maharashtra Vishakhapatnam Port Trust Andhra Pradesh Mumbai Port Trust Maharashtra Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust West Bengal Chennai Port Trust Tamil Nadu New Mangaluru Port Trust Karnataka V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust Tamil Nadu Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu Kochi Port Trust Kerala Mormugao Port Trust Goa Kandla Port Gujarat New Mangalore Port Karnataka Cochin Port Kerala Bhava Sheva port Maharashtra Kolkata-Haldia Port West Bengal

The maritime transports of India are administered by both Central and State governments. At present, major ports are administered by the Ministry of Shipping while the minor and intermediate ports are administered by the relevant departments or ministries in the nine coastal states Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Around 187 minor and intermediate ports have been identified by the respective governments and will be developed in a phased manner, involving public-private partnership.

