Indian Super League Winners List (2014-2022)

The Indian Super League 2021-22 is the eighth season of the professional football league and comprises eleven football clubs. Check the complete list of Indian Super League winners from 2014 to 2022.
Created On: Jan 27, 2022 14:59 IST
Modified On: Jan 27, 2022 17:05 IST
Indian Super League Winners List: Indian Super League (ISL) is a professional football league and is one of the two co-existing top tier leagues in the league structure of football club competitions held in India along with the I-League. 

The Indian Super League 2021-22 is the eighth season of the league and comprises eleven football clubs. During the league stage, each football club plays against all the other clubs in a round-robin style. 

At the conclusion of the league, the football club with the most points is declared as the Premiers. The Premiers receive League Winners Shield as part of their title win.

The top four football clubs qualify for the playoffs, and the winning teams then advance to the ISL Final. The winning football club takes home the ISL Trophy and is declared as Champions.

Check the complete list of Indian Super League winners from 2014 to 2022.

Season

Teams

Premiers

Champions

Runners–up

Venue

2014

 8 -

ATK

Kerala Blasters

DY Patil Stadium

2015

Chennaiyin

Goa

Fatorda Stadium

2016

ATK

Kerala Blasters

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kochi)

2017–18

 10

Chennaiyin

Bengaluru

Sree Kanteerava Stadium

2018–19

Bengaluru

Goa

Mumbai Football Arena

2019–20

Goa

ATK

Chennaiyin

Fatorda Stadium

2020–21

 11

Mumbai City

Mumbai City

ATK Mohun Bagan

Fatorda Stadium

2021-22

 11

TBD

TBD

TBD

-

Indian Super League Winners: Key Highlights

1- Mumbai City is both the defending Champions and Premiers.

2- ATK has won the most Championships in the Indian Super League--3 titles.

3- Goa and Mumbai are the only clubs to have won the Premiership of the league. It is to be noted that until the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League, the Premier title did not exist. 

