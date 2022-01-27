Indian Super League Winners List: Indian Super League (ISL) is a professional football league and is one of the two co-existing top tier leagues in the league structure of football club competitions held in India along with the I-League.

The Indian Super League 2021-22 is the eighth season of the league and comprises eleven football clubs. During the league stage, each football club plays against all the other clubs in a round-robin style.

At the conclusion of the league, the football club with the most points is declared as the Premiers. The Premiers receive League Winners Shield as part of their title win.

The top four football clubs qualify for the playoffs, and the winning teams then advance to the ISL Final. The winning football club takes home the ISL Trophy and is declared as Champions.

Check the complete list of Indian Super League winners from 2014 to 2022.

Indian Super League Winners List (2014-2022)

Season Teams Premiers Champions Runners–up Venue 2014 8 - ATK Kerala Blasters DY Patil Stadium 2015 Chennaiyin Goa Fatorda Stadium 2016 ATK Kerala Blasters Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kochi) 2017–18 10 Chennaiyin Bengaluru Sree Kanteerava Stadium 2018–19 Bengaluru Goa Mumbai Football Arena 2019–20 Goa ATK Chennaiyin Fatorda Stadium 2020–21 11 Mumbai City Mumbai City ATK Mohun Bagan Fatorda Stadium 2021-22 11 TBD TBD TBD -

Indian Super League Winners: Key Highlights

1- Mumbai City is both the defending Champions and Premiers.

2- ATK has won the most Championships in the Indian Super League--3 titles.

3- Goa and Mumbai are the only clubs to have won the Premiership of the league. It is to be noted that until the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League, the Premier title did not exist.

