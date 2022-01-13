JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22: Teams, Points Table, Stats, and Rankings

The eighth season of the Indian Super League began on 19 November 2021 and will conclude on 5 March 2022. Check teams, points table, statistics and rankings.
Created On: Jan 13, 2022 15:21 IST
Modified On: Jan 13, 2022 15:21 IST
Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22: Teams, Points Table, Stats, and Rankings
Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22: Teams, Points Table, Stats, and Rankings

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22: The eighth season of the professional football league began on 19 November 2021 and will conclude on 5 March 2022. The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) is a 110 match affair.

The league is organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and their commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). For sponsorship ties with Hero MotoCorp, it is officially called Hero Indian Super League.

Mumbai City is the defending champions while ATK is by far the most successful team of the league, having won the title thrice-- 2014, 2016, and 2020. 

Indian Super League: Key Highlights

1- A club can sign a minimum of four and a maximum of six foreigners, including one from an AFC affiliated nation.

2- A maximum of four foreigners can play on the field at any instant of a match.

3- A minimum of seven Indian players must be on the field at any instant of a match. 

4- A club can sign a foreign marquee player within the league-approved classifications.

5- A club can have a maximum squad of 35 players, including 3 registered goalkeepers. 

6- The squad salary cap remains at Rs. 16.5 crore for ISL 2021-2022. 

Indian Super League Teams

Eleven teams are competing in the ongoing Indian Super League. These are as follows:

1- Kerala Blasters FC

2- Jamshedpur FC

3- Mumbai City FC

4- Hyderabad

5- ATK Mohun Bagan

6- Chennaiyin

7- Bengaluru FC

8- Odisha FC

9- FC Goa

10- NorthEast United FC

11- SC East Bengal

Indian Super League Points Table

Rank

Team

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Kerala Blasters

11

5

5

1

18

10

8

20

2

Jamshedpur

11

5

4

2

18

12

6

19

3

Mumbai City

11

5

2

4

22

20

2

17

4

Hyderabad

10

4

4

2

20

10

10

16

5

ATK Mohun Bagan

9

4

3

2

20

18

2

15

6

Chennaiyin

10

4

2

4

9

12

−3

14

7

Bengaluru

11

3

4

4

19

18

1

13

8

Odisha

10

4

1

5

18

24

−6

13

9

Goa

10

3

3

4

14

18

−4

12

10

NorthEast United

10

2

2

6

15

22

−7

8

11

East Bengal

11

0

6

5

11

20

−9

6

FAQ

Which is the most successful team in Indian Super League?

ATK Mohun Bagan is the most successful team in the Indian Super League, having won the title thrice-- 2014, 2016, and 2020.

Who is the winner of Hero ISL 2021?

The winner of the Hero ISL 2020-2021 season is Mumbai City FC.

When did ISL 2021-22 start?

Indian Super League (ISL) started on 19 November 2021 and will conclude on 5 March 2022.
