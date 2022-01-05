Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule: The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will commence at 8 p.m. IST from 20 January 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman.

The professional cricket league for retired cricketers will be played among three power-packed teams and will conclude on 29 January 2022.

The cricket fans can watch the Legends Cricket League 2022 on the SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 TV channels in India from 20 January 2022.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Teams

1- India Maharajas

2- Asia Lions

3- World Giants

Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played in two rounds-- Group League Round 1 and Group League Round 2. The league will have three rest days and the event will conclude on 29 January 2022. Check the Legends League Cricket 2022 schedule below.

Group League Round 1 Date Match Details Jan 20, 2022 India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Jan 21, 2022 World Giants vs Asia Lions Jan 22, 2022 World Giants vs India Maharajas Jan 23, 2022 Rest Day Group League Round 2 Date Match Details Jan 24, 2022 Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Jan 25, 2022 Rest Day Jan 26, 2022 India Maharajas vs World Giants Jan 27, 2022 Asia Lions vs World Giants Jan 28, 2022 Rest Day Grand Finale Jan 29, 2022 TBD vs TBD

Also Read | ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022: Check Match Schedule and Groupings

Legends League Cricket Players

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will have retired players from across the world. Check the Legends League Cricket 2022 squad of the three power-packed teams below.

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

World Giants

The World Giants team has yet to announce the team.

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan will be the brand ambassador of the Legends League Cricket while the former captain and head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri, has been chosen as commissioner of the first Legends League Cricket (LCC).

"They will come, they will see, and they will conquer, just like great kings. The Cricket Maharajas of India have banded together to compete against the other two elite teams from Asia and the rest of the world," said Ravi Shastri.

Also Read | List of Nicknames of Cricketers

Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2021-2022: India to play 3 ODIs, 4 Tests & 14 T20Is against four teams