India is famous for it's diverse street food culture. Every state is known for it's own famous snack, from Delhi's chaat to Mumbai's vada pav, some brands have successfully brought these famous dishes under a roof in a organised space.

Which is India’s largest street food chain?

Haldiram’s is the India’s largest organised street food chain, with a vast network of restaurants, quick-service outlets and retail stores across the country and overseas.

The Story Behind Haldiram’s

Haldiram’s began its journey in 1937 in Bikaner, Rajasthan, when Ganga Bishan Agarwal started selling bhujia. The small business gradually expanded into sweets, namkeen, restaurants, frozen foods and packaged snacks.

Why Is Haldiram’s Called India’s Largest Street Food Chain?

Haldiram’s has brought India’s favourite street foods under one roof while maintaining consistent quality and hygiene. The brand operates hundreds of restaurants and outlets across India. Its menu combines regional flavours from different parts of India.