Which Is India’s Largest Street Food Chain? Know the Brand That Took Indian Snacks Across the Country
Discover India’s largest organised street food chain, its history, expansion, famous dishes and how it became one of the country’s most trusted food brands.
India is famous for it's diverse street food culture. Every state is known for it's own famous snack, from Delhi's chaat to Mumbai's vada pav, some brands have successfully brought these famous dishes under a roof in a organised space.
Which is India’s largest street food chain?
Haldiram’s is the India’s largest organised street food chain, with a vast network of restaurants, quick-service outlets and retail stores across the country and overseas.
The Story Behind Haldiram’s
Haldiram’s began its journey in 1937 in Bikaner, Rajasthan, when Ganga Bishan Agarwal started selling bhujia. The small business gradually expanded into sweets, namkeen, restaurants, frozen foods and packaged snacks.
Why Is Haldiram’s Called India’s Largest Street Food Chain?
Haldiram’s has brought India’s favourite street foods under one roof while maintaining consistent quality and hygiene. The brand operates hundreds of restaurants and outlets across India. Its menu combines regional flavours from different parts of India.
Popular Street Foods Served at Haldiram’s
The restaurant chain is famous for offering a wide variety of Indian snacks and meals, including Raj Kachori, Chole Bhature, Pani Puri (Golgappa), Dahi Bhalla, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Papdi Chaat, Samosa, Kachori, Pav Bhaji, Chole Kulche, Masala Dosa, Idli and Vada and Poori Sabzi.
Beyond Street Food
Apart from its restaurant menu, Haldiram’s is also known for Namkeen and packaged snacks, traditional Indian sweets, frozen ready-to-eat products, bakery items, beverages and desserts.
Presence Across India
Haldiram’s has restaurants and retail outlets in major cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune.
What Makes Haldiram’s Different?
Several factors have contributed to the brand’s popularity like standardised taste across outlets, hygienic food preparation, wide variety of regional dishes, affordable pricing, family-friendly dining experience and strong packaged food business.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.