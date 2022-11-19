Indira Gandhi, The Iron Lady of India : GK Quiz and facts you need to know

Indira Gandhi, the first female prime minister of India, who was born on 19 November, 1917, Allahabad, India served for three consecutive terms (1966-77).

A number of events took place during the time she was given authority by our nation.

Find out about what all important occurrences took place during her life through this quiz and review your knowledge about the Iron Lady of India on her 105th birth anniversary.

1. What is Indira Gandhi's full name?

a. Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi, née Nehru

b. Indira Karamchand Gandhi

c. Indira Nehru Gandhi

d. Indira Gandhi Nehru

2. When and where was Indira Gandhi born?

a. 2nd October 1856, Delhi, India

b. 19 November 1917, Allahabad, India

c. 14 September 1999, Bihar, India

d. 25 December 2000, Gujarat, India

3. Indira Gandhi was the first female prime minister of India, she served for how many complete terms?

a. three consecutive terms

b. Two consecutive terms

c. Six consecutive terms

d. None of the above.

4. Which operation took place in June 1984 that outraged several Sikhs?

a. Operation Red Rose

b. Operation Black Thunder

c. Operation Blue Star

d. Operation Pawan Hans

5. Which High Court in 1975 set aside her election to the Lok Sabha in 1971?

a. Delhi

b. Allahabad

c. Bombay

d. West Bengal

6. When did Indira Gandhi join the congress party?

a. 1938.

b. 1946

c. 1974

d. 1966

7. In which year did Indira Gandhi impose an emergency all over India?

a. 1975

b. 1967

c. 1923

d. 2000

8. In what year did Indira Gandhi leave office?

a. 1982

b. 1977

c. 1945

d.1920

9. In 1980 Indira Gandhi's son became her Chief Political Advisor, which son was it?

a. Rajiv Gandhi

b. Sanjay Gandhi

c. Rahul Gandhi

d. Mahatma Gandhi

10. Who succeeded Indira Gandhi?

a. Sanjay Gandhi

b. Rajiv Gandhi

c. Morarji Desai

d. Narendra Modi

CORRECT ANSWERS

1. Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi, née Nehru

Indira Gandhi's full name is Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi, née Nehru.

She was Jawaharlal Nehru's only child.

Jawaharlal Nehru was one of the ultimate figures in India’s struggle to attain independence from British colonial rule. He became the first prime minister of independent India from 1947-64.

2. November 19, 1917, Allahabad

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, India. The leader attended Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan (now in Bolpur, West Bengal state) for a year and then moved to the University of Oxford in England for further studies.

3. Three Consecutive Terms

Indian politician, Indira Gandhi, who was the first female prime minister of India, served for three consecutive terms from 1966–77 and a fourth term from 1980 until she was tragically assassinated in the year 1984.

4. Operation Blue Star

In the 1980s, Indira Gandhi was facing threats regarding the political integrity of India. Several states yearned for a larger measure of independence from the central government. The Sikh separatists in Punjab state took the path of violence to assert their demands for an autonomous state.

In a large number of Sikhs in 1982, who were led by Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, seized and fortified the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) complex at Amritsar which was the Sikhs’ holiest shrine.

As a result of the rising tension in June 1984, Gandhi authorized the Indian army to attack and evict the separatists from the complex. The buildings in the shrine were badly damaged in the combat, and more than 450 Sikhs were killed.After Five months Indira Gandhi was assassinated in her garden in New Delhi by two of her own Sikh bodyguards in vengeance for the attack in Amritsar.

5. Allahabad

The defeated Socialist Party opponent from the 1971 national election charged that Indira Gandhi had transgressed the election laws in that contest.

Then In June 1975, the High Court of Allahabad ruled against her, meaning she would be withheld from her seat in the parliament and would be required to stay out of politics for six years.

6. 1938

Indira Gandhi joined the Congress Party in 1938. In 1947, When Nehru took office the Congress Party came into power and Indira Gandhi joined its committee in 1955. In 1959 Indira Gandhi was elected to the greatly honorary post of party president.

She then in 1964 was made a member of the Rajya Sabha which is the upper chamber of the Indian parliament. Lal Bahadur Shastri, who had succeeded Nehru as prime minister, named her minister of information and broadcasting in his government that year.

7. 1975

Since in 1975 the High Court of Allahabad ruled against her, it was inevitable that it would compel her to be deprived of her seat in the parliament and to stay out of politics for six years. Though Indira Gandhi appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court at the time she did not receive a favourable acknowledgement. Indira Gandhi then took matters into her own hands and imposed a state of emergency throughout India.

Her political opponents were imprisoned and she assumed emergency powers. Numerous new laws were legislated that limited personal freedoms. During that time Indira Gandhi went on to execute various unpopular policies which included large-scale sterilization as a form of birth control.

8. 1977

The public was not happy with Gandhi’s decision to impose two years of emergency rule and after it ended in early 1977,The opposition was determined to overthrow her and the New Congress Party from power.

The national parliamentary elections finally took place in 1977 congress was defeated, and she left office. Desai became the new Prime Minister of the Janata Party (precursor to the Bharatiya Janata Party).

9. Sanjay Gandhi

Indira Gandhi's son Sanjay Gandhi became her chief political adviser and won a seat in the Lok Sabha.The legal cases against both Indira and Sanjay Gandhi were withdrawn.In June 1980 tragically Sanjay Gandhi died in an aeroplane crash. He was Indira’s chosen successor from the political leadership of India.

10. Rajiv Gandhi

Since Sanjay Gandhi was no more, Indira Gandhi prepared her other son, Rajiv Gandhi as the leader of her party. She was succeeded as prime minister by her son Rajiv, who served until 1989.













