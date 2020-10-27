Infantry Day: What is it and why it is celebrated?

On the occasion of 74th Infantry Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all ranks of the Indian infantry. He stated that the nation is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting India.

As per Prime Minister, "Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions."

Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions. pic.twitter.com/R3GmvUcXhf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2020

Indian Army officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane gathered at the National War Memorial today in New Delhi to pay tribute to the soldiers.

About Infantry Day

Every year, Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27 to mark the landing of the first Indian infantry soldiers who took part in an action to defend Indian territory from external aggression.

Timeline of the Events:

1- On October 26, 1947, Hari Singh (the then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir) signed an agreement called 'Instrument of Accession'. This merged state of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Dominion and paved way for the Indian troops to be deployed to fight against the external aggression.

Instrument of Accession It was a legal document which was first introduced by the Government of India Act, 1935. It was used for the first time in the year 1947. The document allowed the rulers of the princely states under British India to join either of the new dominions of India or Pakistan created after the Partition of British India.

2- On October 26, the 1 Sikh Battalion was intimated late night to move to Palam Airport in New Delhi for being airlifted to Srinagar. At this time, out of its 4 companies, two were stationed at Gurgaon and the other two were deployed away from Gurgaon to control the post-Independence Communal riots.

3- As Sikh 1 had only two companies available at that time, one battery of 13 Field Regiment, an artillery regiment, was provided to it in an infantry role.

4- In the early hours on October 27, the troops were airlifted from two Indian Air Force flights and the remaining five were from the private airlines. On October 27, the Battalion commanded by Lt. Col. Dewan Ranjit Rai landed in Srinagar.

5- Lt. Col. Dewan Ranjit Rai first secured the Srinagar airfield and then rushed to Baramulla to stop the invaders in their tracks. He was successful in holding them and during this time, more reinforcements were sent to Srinagar via air route to push back the Pakistani invaders.

Need for the induction of troops in Srinagar on October 27

First, the Pakistani invaders were advancing towards the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Second, inducting the troops via the link road was time-consuming and the valley would have fallen into the hands of Pakistani invaders.

India-China Nathu La Battle 1967: Here's what you need to know about the last Sikkim Standoff

74th Independence Day: Why Pakistan gained its independence a day before India and what are the main reasons behind it?