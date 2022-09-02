INS Vikrant: 10 Interesting facts about India’s first home-built aircraft carrier

INS Vikrant 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022, commissioned INS Vikrant which is India’s first home-built aircraft carrier, in a grand ceremony at the Cochin Shipyard. The 45,000-tonne warship has been built at a cost of Rs. 20,000 crores. INS Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features. It is also the largest ship that has been built in the maritime history of India. INS Vikrant got its name from the illustrious predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier, which played a significant role in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

As India commissions INS Vikrant, know some interesting facts about India’s first home-built aircraft carrier.

INS Vikrant is an example of Government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliant. https://t.co/97GkAzZ3sk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2022

INS Vikrant: 10 Interesting Facts

As per the Indian Navy, the 262-metre-long INS Vikrant has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes which is much larger and more advanced than its predecessor. India made INS Vikrant’s hangar that will house the aircraft is big enough to accommodate two Olympic Pools. INS Vikrant is the largest ship that has been built in India’s maritime history. It is as big as the size of two football fields. INS Vikrant carries a mix of about 30 aircraft MIG-29K fighter jets, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, and Kamov-31, in addition to indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Aircrafts. INS Vikrant is termed a floating city with 18 floors. It consists of 14 decks with 2,300 compartments that can carry around 1,500 sea warriors and to cater to the food requirements, around 10,000 chapatis or rotis are made in the Ship’s kitchen. The warship was in the works for over a decade. Multiple phases of sea trials of INS Vikrant have been completed since August 21, 2021. Aviation trials will be done after the Navy has its command. The addition of INS Vikrant is seen as a key development for the Indian Navy. The country can now deploy an aircraft carrier on both its eastern and western seaboard and also expand its maritime presence. INS Vikrant us equipped with a 16-bed hospital, 250 tankers of fuel, and 2,400 compartments. While speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that INS Vikrant is the reflection of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission. With the launch of INS Vikrant, India has entered the list of countries that can build such large warships indigenously. It has infused new confidence into the Indian Armed forces.

