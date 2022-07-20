International Chess Day 2022: Quotes, History, Significance of the Chess Day on July 20

International Chess Day 2022: International Chess Day is observed every year on July 20 to mark the foundation of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in 1924. On International Chess Day, the federation organizes chess events and competitions around the worlds to celebrate the day. The idea to celebrate Chess Day was proposed by UNESCO and it has been celebrated as such since 1966. Notably, the International Chess Federation has 181 chess federations as its members.

International Chess Day 2022 apart from highlighting the significance of Chess Game, also brings attention to the popular board game Chess Players such as Vishwanath Anand, Magnus Carlsen, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, and highlights its positive impact on society.

On International Chess Day 2022, learn more about the history and the significance of the Chess Day on July 20 and also find few of famous quotes on the game.

Happy #InternationalChessDay to all the Chess Players Worldwide.



Let’s celebrate the Game of Chess as India gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad #India4ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/KeBgNsBupk — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 20, 2022

International Chess Day 2022 Date

International Chess Day is celebrated every year on July 20 to highlight the significance of the Chess Game and its impact on the players and society.

International Chess Day 2022 History

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded on July 20, 1924, at the eighth summer Olympics Games in Paris, France. International Chess Day started as the founding day of the same day in 1966.

Chess Day became all the more celebratory after it received a further stamp of approval on December 12, 2019, when the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution 74/22 to designate July 20 as the International Chess Day.

International Chess Day 2022: What is the history of Chess?

Notably, around the fifth century, Chess was invented in India and was given the name ‘Chaturanga’.

When the Arabs invaded Persia, Chess then made its way to that country before becoming a significant aspect of the Muslim culture. Chess then expanded to the Southern Europe from there. Before the game became the well-likes activity it is today, it had developed into a modern sport in the 15th Century. Today, on the International Chess Day, chess events are being held all over the world with fresh takes on the classic game.

International Chess Day 2022 Quotes

“There is always the risk of being over-confident when you are preparing to face a weaker player.”- Viswanathan Anand “Chess helps you to concentrate, and improve your logic. It teaches you to play by the rules and take responsibility for your actions, how to problem solve in an uncertain environment.”- Garry Kasparov “You can only get good at Chess if you love the game.”- Bobby Fischer “Chess is the gymnasium of the mind”. – Blaise Pascal “When you see a good move, look for a better one”.- Emanuel Lasker

International Chess Day 2022: Top 5 World Chess Champions

1. Viswanathan Anand

He is the Indian Chess Great who won the FIDE World Championships consequently in 2000 and 2001 and was the undisputed champion from 2007 to 2013. Viswanathan Anand has also won the double round-robin world championship tournament in 2007.

2. Bobby Fischer

Bobby Fischer is an American chess grandmaster. In 1958, he won the US Championship at the age of 14. Bobby Fischer won the World Championship Title in 1972 but forfeited it in 1975.

3. Magnus Carlsen

The Norway-born Chess Player is now at the top of the list with 2864 points to his name. In 2009, Magnus Carlsen also became the youngest player to break the 2800 rating threshold which was later broken by Alireza Firouzja in 2021.

4. Fabiano Caruana

Fabiano Caruana became America's youngest chess grandmaster breaking the record of GM Hikaru Nakamura. In 2018, Caruana faced Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Championship in London but endured defeat in a tie break standoff.

5. Mikhail Tal

Also popularly known as 'Magician from Riga', Mikhail Tal was the eighth official world champion who earned the crown at the age of 23 in 1960 and became the youngest world champion in history at the time.

