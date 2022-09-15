International Day of Democracy 2022: Theme, History, Significance & some interesting facts

International Day of Democracy 2022 is observed every year on September 15 to mark the significance of democracy and to create awareness among people about their democratic rights. International Day of Democracy is celebrated every year under a particular theme. Democracy Day promotes the idea that the ideal of democracy can only be realized as a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere with the support of the international community, governing bodies, civil society, and individuals.

International Day of Democracy is observed every year on September 15 to make societies collectively aware of their democratic rights and the measures that are taken by the governments to protect these rights.

Across the world, democracy is backsliding.



Media workers face censorship, detention & physical violence, often with impunity.



Without a free press, democracy cannot survive.



Now is the time to stand up for democratic principles & protect the rights of all. #DemocracyDay pic.twitter.com/3ouycAvDOf — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 15, 2022

International Day of Democracy 2022 theme

The theme of International Day of Democracy this year is ‘importance of media freedom to democracy, peace, and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals'.

What is the history of International Day of Democracy?

The history of the International Day of Democracy goes back to the year 2007 when the United National General Assembly passed an Inter-Parliamentary Union to observe Democracy Day.

International Day of Democracy, since then, has been recognized by as many as 46 National parliaments and countries around the world. The first International Day of Democracy was observed on September 15, 2008.

International Day of Democracy 2022: Interesting facts

Athens, Greece is considered to be the world’s first democratic country. Democracy is eligible and considered for a change anytime and people must know it. If there are some political decisions that the common citizens don’t agree with, they can change them. Bhutan is known to be the world’s youngest democratic country. Equality is the foundation stone of democracy and people should be treated equally in any democratic country irrespective of their age, sex, gender, and social status. Democracy and a democratic government give power to the people to stand for their basic rights.

