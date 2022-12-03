International Day of Disabilities 2022: Why do we observe the World Day of the Handicapped on December 3?

The 3 December every year is recognized as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness of the rights and welfare of those who have disabilities. Additionally, it aims to increase public awareness of the political, social, and economic disadvantages that people with disabilities face.

Why do we observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3?

The United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3 established the International Day of Disabled Persons as an annual observance in 1992. The Day's commemoration aims to increase awareness of disability issues and rally support for the dignity, rights, and general welfare of people with disabilities. It also aims to raise public awareness of the benefits that result from including people with disabilities in all spheres of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

What is the significance of the International Day of Disabilities?

The Opening, panel discussions, and cultural events will make up the bulk of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration at the UN headquarters in New York. To commemorate International Day and promote disability rights and perspectives globally, Member States, civil society organizations, and the private sector are encouraged to plan their own events.

What is the theme of the International Day of Disabilities?

The theme for International Day of Disabilities 2022 is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world.”Maintaining human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security depend on disability inclusion. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development places a strong emphasis on leaving no one behind. The dedication to achieving the rights of people with disabilities is an investment in our shared future and a matter of justice.

According to United Nations Organizations, governments, the public sector, and the private sector must work together to find creative solutions for and with people with disabilities in order to make the world more accessible and equitable. This is in keeping with the central tenet of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is to "leave no one behind."

Let’s join hands to build a more inclusive world on the International Day of Disabilities to spread the word and commit to action.