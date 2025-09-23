International Day of Sign Languages 2025: Theme, History, and Significance

Sign language is an interesting past, with its origins extending much further back than recorded time. Researchers envision that early humans likely used gestures to communicate silently when hunting or afar. Socrates was among the earliest known mentions written in ancient Greece Socrates wondered how individuals would communicate if not by voice, with visions of hands and body language. Over centuries, sign languages spontaneously emerged in deaf communities all over the world, with some emerging independently in isolated areas. The first formal teaching of sign language was by 16th-century Spanish monks, who adapted signs to teach deaf students, and this became the foundation for modern sign languages. Theme for 2025: “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights” / “Sign Language Unites Us”

The theme for International Day of Sign Languages 2025 officially is "No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights," which is also echoed as "Sign Language Unites Us." The message conveys that there can be no full participation and dignity for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community without rights for their language. This year's theme is inclusion, making digital spaces accessible, workplaces accessible, and schools accessible, and embracing sign language as a basic human right. History: International Day of Sign Languages Proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017, the day is observed every September 23, which also coincidentally happens to be the founding date of the World Federation of the Deaf (1951). The first-ever global celebration was held in 2018. Since then, it has been a catalyst that continues to increase awareness, celebrate linguistic diversity, and encourage equal opportunities for the deaf community around the world.

Significance: International Day of Sign Languages The day promotes the use of sign language in every setting, from the classroom to the workplace and public digital content. It reinforces the argument that sign languages are natural, full languages deserving of equality alongside oral languages. Supports access to education, government services, and the media in sign language, leveling the playing field for millions of individuals globally. There are annual campaigns desacralizing sign languages, calling for hiring additional interpreters, and pushing for strong anti-discrimination measures. Key Government Programs for Sign Languages ISLRTC (Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre): A self-sustaining government institution under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, it has developed dictionaries, teacher training, and digital content in Indian Sign Language.