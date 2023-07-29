International Friendship Day 2023: Date, Theme, Know the History, Importance & More

International Friendship Day 2023: Every year World Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30. The day founded by United Nations in 2011 serves as a reminder of the value of social connections in building a harmonious and inclusive global community. It aims to foster unity, understanding, and compassion, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.

International Friendship Day 2023: Date & Theme

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. Since then, the day is observed annually on July 30.

And as of now, there is no official announcement about the International Friendship Day 2023 theme.

International Friendship Day 2023: History

International Friendship Day, also known as World Friendship Day, has an interesting history. The concept of a day dedicated to celebrating friendship can be traced back to different cultures and traditions across the world.

One of the earliest instances of Friendship Day can be found in Paraguay. In 1958, Dr Artemio Bracho, a Paraguayan doctor, proposed the idea of a "World Friendship Day" to promote friendship and camaraderie among people. This idea gained popularity, and July 30th was designated as the day to celebrate friendships in Paraguay.

Later in 2011, the United Nations officially recognized July 30th as International Friendship Day to promote the importance of friendship in bridging cultural, racial, and other divides and fostering peace and understanding among nations.

International Friendship Day 2023: Significance

World Friendship Day holds significance as it promotes unity, understanding, and peace among people from diverse backgrounds. It celebrates the value of friendships, fostering happiness, reducing loneliness, and strengthening social bonds for a harmonious world. Some significant reasons for International Friendship Day are:

Promotes unity and understanding across cultures, nations and backgrounds.

It encourages people to express gratitude, love, and care to their friends, strengthening the bond between individuals.

World Friendship Day reminds us of the value of social connections.

The annual event brings immense happiness and a sense of belonging.

International Friendship Day fosters a more compassionate and harmonious world.

It reminds people to prioritize their social connections, which can reduce stress and improve overall health.

This culture of kindness and compassion contributes to making the world a better place.

The concept of friendship and the recognition of its significance have been valued throughout human history. It is important to note that various countries and cultures have their own unique dates and traditions for celebrating friendship. Also, world friendship day aligns with UNESCO's Culture of Peace initiative, which rejects violence, seeks to prevent conflicts, and addresses underlying issues to find solutions.

Happy World Friendship Day 2023!!

