International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Quotes & More

Every year on December 20, people around the world celebrate International Human Solidarity Day, which is based on mutual respect and solidarity. The day, which is widely supported, honors diversity while also encouraging people to escape poverty, hunger, and disease.

1 in every 77 people on earth has been #ForcedToFlee.



On #SolidarityDay & every day, stand #WithRefugees:

💙 Amplify their stories

💙 Let a refugee know they're not alone

💙 Support a refugee-owned business



More ideas: https://t.co/oGHqG9AjG1 via @Refugees pic.twitter.com/aAxwBMM71a — United Nations (@UN) December 20, 2022

International Human Solidarity Day: History

The General Assembly's resolution 57/265 on December 20, 2002, established the World Solidarity Fund. In February 2003, the United Nations Development Programme established it as a trust. Its main objectives are to eradicate poverty and promote social and human development in underdeveloped nations, especially among the most disadvantaged populations.

Later, on December 22, 2005, the General Assembly declared in resolution 60/209 that solidarity is one of the fundamental and enduring values. Because it should guide people's interactions in the twenty-first century, it was decided to designate December 20 as International Human Solidarity Day each year.

International Human Solidarity Day: Significance

United Nations Organisation says International Human Solidarity Day is:

a day to celebrate our unity in diversity;

a day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements;

a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity;

a day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication;

a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.

The #GlobalGoals are our blueprint to achieve a better & more sustainable future for all.



Making them a reality will require global cooperation & solidarity.



On Tuesday's #SolidarityDay & every day, take action for a better world! https://t.co/Ss4uMcXdcV pic.twitter.com/3Yd97qH2A2 — United Nations (@UN) December 20, 2022

International Human Solidarity Day: All You Need To Know

International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Messages, Wishes & WhatsApp Status

Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone! On this day, let's remind our governments of the commitments they made to improve the world.

If we work together, nothing is impossible in this world. Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone!

Despite how much we differ from one another, there are still a lot of ways in which we are alike. Cheers to World Human Solidarity Day!

Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone! On this day, let's remind our governments of the commitments they made to improve the world.

If we work together, nothing is impossible in this world. Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone!

Despite how much we differ from one another, there are still a lot of ways in which we are alike. Cheers to World Human Solidarity Day!

International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Quotes

“Solidarity is not an act of charity, but mutual aid between forces fighting for the same objective.”- Samora Machel

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”- Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The first step in the evolution of ethics is a sense of solidarity with other human beings.”- Albert Schweitzer

“You don't fight racism with racism, the best way to fight racism is with solidarity”- Bobby Seale

“The most important word in the language of the working class is "solidarity."- Harry Bridges

“There is no true peace without fairness, truth, justice, and solidarity”- Pope John Paul II

We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”-Martin Luther King, Jr.

According to the United Nations, the development of global solidarity is crucial given the challenges posed by rising inequality and globalization. As a result, the day also emphasizes advancing human rights, peace, and social and economic advancement.