International Overdose Awareness Day 2022: History, Significance, And More

Drugs are not only chemicals that adversely affect the mind and body, but it is a termite that negatively impacts society as a whole. People not only damage their health but also become victims of social alienation and discrimination. Not only this, many people mourn the loss of their loved ones who mistakenly fell into the trap of drug overuse.

That’s when the need to acknowledge the issue arises.







Significance Of International Overdose Awareness Day

As a global event, the International Overdose Awareness Day is observed on August 31 every year. The purpose of the day is to throw light on the issue of overdoses and decrease the stigma of drug-related deaths.

The day is used to educate people about drug overdose and foster actionable prevention efforts around drug-related deaths.

International Overdose Awareness Day- History

The day was initiated in 2001 by SJ Finn, who at that time, was managing a needle and syringe program at the Salvation Army Crisis Center in St Kilda, Victoria.

Since then, the Penington Institute has been running it.

Initially, Sally J, Finn suggested the issue to her friend Peter Streker, a member of the Community and Health Development Program in Australia. Soon, both Peter and Finn gained immense interest in highlighting the consequences of people facing someone close to them passing away due to overdoses. At that time, another aim was to reduce the apathy and social stigma surrounding overdose victims.

At present, several kits and events are prepared every year to acknowledge the day and reach its aims.

What Do We Mean By Overdose?

Although overdose can be defined as consuming too much of a substance, in this case, we are talking about the overdose of drugs. There may be many underlying reasons behind the overdose of drugs.

While some mistakenly take an overdose due to wrong measurements, others may consume it deliberately as an attempt to end their lives or try to achieve higher intoxication levels.

While overuse in itself is dangerous, the reasons for which one becomes its victim point out other concerning issues like mental health, suicidal attempts, and improper drug education.









What Can We Do On This Day?

Create an environment of a safe space for the overdose victims to share their stories.

The best step one can take to contribute to the lives of overdose victims is to create a safe, non-judgmental environment for them to share their own and their loved ones’ stories related to the overuse of drugs. This will help them come out of their cocoons, accept the hard days of their lives, and move forward toward a bright, sunny future.

Another gesture one can do to observe the day is to wear purple and gray. Yes, purple and gray are the official colors for International Overdose Awareness Day. one can also wear badges and lanyards.

If you want to spread the message to a larger audience, you can host an event for the same too. You can gather your friends and family members to talk about the day’s objectives.

One can also promote the day through the power of the web.