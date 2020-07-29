International Tiger Day 2020: Quotes, Messages, Slogans, Wishes, Importance and more

International Tiger Day 2020: In 2010, the declaration on tiger conservation was signed by the countries in Saint Petersburg. In the meeting, it was decided to celebrate 29 July as Global Tiger Day across the world to create awareness about the importance of tiger conservation.

International Tiger Day: Quotes

1. "Save the tigers before they are silenced forever. Killing tigers is the greed, not the need. Save Tiger! Save Nature!" - Sanaya

2. "To save the Jungle, we have to save the tiger." - Rahul Wasulkar

3. "Tyger! Tyger! burning bright, in the forest of the night, What immortal hand or eye, dare frame thy fearful symmetry?" - William Blake

4. "When a man wants to murder a tiger he calls it sport, when a tiger wants to murder him he calls it ferocity." - George Bernard Shaw

5. "Tiger is a symbol of beauty, bravery, strength, and Nationality so save the Tiger. save the Nation Pride." - Uzma

6. "The Tiger in many countries, particularly India, represents the apex of the animal pyramid and the protection of their habitat should be a worldwide priority." - Dr. Karan Singh

7. "A healthy tiger population is an indicator of sustainable development in the 13 tiger range countries." - Midori Paxton

8. "We must protect tigers from extinction. Our planet's future depends on it." - Michelle Yeoh

9. "As humans, we are fortunate to fight to secure so many rights: men's rights, women's rights, freedom of speech. But animals like tigers are losing their right to live. It is time we all support their most fundamental right - the right to exist!" - Gyalwa Dokhampa

10. "The continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is important to the quality of life of humans." - Jim Fowler

International Tiger Day: Messages

1. For the tiger we must unite, so they don't fade out of sight. Happy International Tiger Day!

2. Don't strip the stripes from the scenery. Save the tiger. Happy International Tiger Day!

3. Everybody needs a pooch to love him, and a tiger to take him back to the real world. Save Tigers!

4. Save the Tigers before they are silenced forever. Happy International Tiger Day!

5. One can measure the greatness and moral progress of a nation by looking at how it treats its animals. Save Tigers!

International Tiger Day: Slogans

1. Cause an uproar to save Tigers!

2. Save our Tigers, save the Planet!

3. Paws, Think Save a Tiger!

4. Mighty tigers hear them roar, for they may be no more.

5. Tigers are in need.

6. Act before it vanishes forever.

7. Can we keep them wild and free?

8. Help save the king!

9. Once the tiger is history, it won't repeat itself.....

10. Raise your voice to save tigers.

11. Join hands together to save tigers.

12. Please help save tigers!

13. Stop wildlife crime, it is deadly serious.

14. Be helpful-save tigers.

15. Fight for the right of the Tigers.

