International Youth Day 2026: Theme, History, Significance & Facts

Every year on 12 August, we celebrate International Youth Day worldwide. This day is dedicated to young people and reminds us how important they are for building a better world and that they are the future.

In 2026, we are also celebrating International Youth Day with the theme “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations,” showcasing the youth's ability, energy, and new ideas.

Let’s explore this article and know what International Youth Day is, its history and significance, what age is considered for youth, who declared August 12 as International Youth Day, with interesting facts, and at last, we will see important questions on this topic that might be asked in competitive exams.

What is International Youth Day?

International Youth Day is a day set by the United Nations. On this day, people talk about the problems young people face. They also talk about the good work young people are doing in their societies. Schools, colleges, NGOs and youth groups organise events, talks and programmes on this day.