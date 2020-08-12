International Youth Day 2020: Quotes, Theme, Wishes, Messages and more

International Youth Day 2020: According to the UN, the theme of International Youth Day 2020 is "Youth Engagement for Global Action". It focuses on the ways in which the engagement of youth people or youth at the local, national, and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions. It also draws lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be enhanced significantly.

Further, it is believed that at the time of COVID-19 pandemic youth or young people will form a key element in an inclusive recovery and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during this decade of Action.

International Youth Day 2020: History, and Significance

International Youth Day 2020: Quotes

1. "The duty of the youth is to change corruption." - Aristotle

2. "Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." - APJ Abdul Kalam

3. "My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation, out of them will come my workers!" - Swami Vivekananda

4. "You are only young once, and if you work it right, once is enough." - Joe Lewis

5. "Youth offers the promise of happiness, but life offers the realities of grief." - Nicholas Sparks

6. "Youth is not a time of life; it is a state of mind; it is a matter of the will, quality of the imagination, a vigor of the emotions." - Samuel Ullman

7. "A few heart-whole, sincere, and energetic men and women can do more in a year than a mob in a century." - Swami Vivekananda

8. "Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached." - Swami Vivekananda

9. "Youth is happy because it has the capacity to see beauty. Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old." - Franz Kafka

10. "In youth, we run into difficulties. In old age, difficulties run into us." - Beverly Sills.

11. "Older men declare war. But it is the youth that must fight and die." - Herbert Hoover

12. "Everybody's youth is a dream, a form of chemical madness." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

13. "Youth smiles without any reason. It is one of its chiefest charms." - Thomas Gray

14. "Sometimes, it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom." - Nelson Mandela

15. "Good Habits formed at youth make all the difference." - Aristotle

International Youth Day 2020: Messages or Wishes

1. You can never push ahead in life except if you have faith in your capacities You can never get anything from God in the event that you don’t show any drive. Happy International Youth Day!

2. The youths of today when prepared legitimately will be the fate of tomorrow. It is left to you to do the needful Happy International Youth Day!

3. Take risks in your life.

If you win; you may lead.

If you lose; you may guide

Happy International Youth Day!

4. To find joy in work is to discover the fountain of youth. Happy International Youth Day!

5. Today, we are celebrating all the young at heart, vibrant in mind, and beautifully youths all over the world. Happy International Youth Day!

6. Preach the message of change to secure the future of our youth today. Happy International Youth Day!

7. The youth is the hope of our future. Happy International Youth Day!

8. Happy International Youth Day! Keep Inspiring, keep building responsible citizens. Promote a simple and healthy lifestyle. Conserve energy and save the earth.

9. The youths are the legends of tomorrow And the appreciate dependably welcome the saints of today. Happy International Youth Day!

10. The youth are the youthful firearms of the nation who will convey the new change to lead another changed life for better. Happy International Youth Day!

