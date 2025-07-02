Only 1% With a High IQ Can Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds!

Do you have a high IQ level? There is one mistake in this vintage picture, and only 1% with a high IQ can find the mistake in 5 seconds. Test your intelligence and observation skills with this IQ test. Your time starts now!

These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.

IQ tests present the readers with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit. These simple puzzles are very effective for boosting brain health.

Source: Pinterest

This IQ test will put your observation skills and intelligence to the test.

The picture shared above depicts a road scene where a bus carrying passengers can be seen; a cafeteria named Lipton is also in the frame, as is a guy on a motorcycle.

Everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, right?

However, there is one mistake in the picture.

Can you find what’s wrong in the picture in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and try to check the finer details.

Have you spotted the mistake in the picture?

Time is running out, so act quickly.

Scan the image properly and see if you are able to find anything that appears unusual in the picture.

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the mistake in the picture?

Congratulations to those highly intelligent readers with razor-sharp brains who have found the mistake in the picture.