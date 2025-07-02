Only 1% With a High IQ Can Find the Mistake in the Picture in 5 Seconds!

IQ tests present the readers with problems in the form of picture puzzles, and the reader needs to solve the picture puzzle within a time limit. These simple puzzles are very effective for boosting brain health.
These puzzles are excellent workouts for the brain and enhance mental functions such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain with superior problem-solving skills.
Do you have a high IQ level? There is one mistake in this vintage picture, and only 1% with a high IQ can find the mistake in 5 seconds. Test your intelligence and observation skills with this IQ test. Your time starts now!
IQ Test: Find the Mistake in 5 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
This IQ test will put your observation skills and intelligence to the test.
The picture shared above depicts a road scene where a bus carrying passengers can be seen; a cafeteria named Lipton is also in the frame, as is a guy on a motorcycle.
Everything looks perfectly normal at first glance, right?
However, there is one mistake in the picture.
Can you find what’s wrong in the picture in 5 seconds?
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and try to check the finer details.
Have you spotted the mistake in the picture?
Time is running out, so act quickly.
Scan the image properly and see if you are able to find anything that appears unusual in the picture.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you were able to find the mistake in the picture?
Congratulations to those highly intelligent readers with razor-sharp brains who have found the mistake in the picture.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
IQ Test with Solution
The mistake in the picture is that the licence plate on the motorcycle is different in front and back.
If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who solves it first.
Also, check out another interesting puzzle challenge below.
