Narali Purnima 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan celebrated as Narali Poornima? Know Details Here

Narali Purnima is a Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. It is also known as Shravan Purnima, Nariyal Purnima, and Rakhi Purnima. The festival is celebrated by the fishing community, as well as by Hindus all over India.Narali Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Narali Purnima is a festival that marks the beginning of the new fishing season. It is also a time for people to pray for the safety of fishermen and for a bountiful harvest.

The main ritual of Narali Purnima is the offering of coconuts to the sea god, Varuna. Coconuts are considered to be a symbol of purity and auspiciousness. People also take a dip in the sea or river and offer prayers to Varuna.

In some parts of India, Narali Purnima is celebrated as Raksha Bandhan. This is especially common in the western coastal regions of India, where the fishing community is predominant. Raksha Bandhan is an age-old festival in India that has been celebrated since the Indus Valley Civilisation.

The story of Rani Karnavati, who sent Emperor Humayun a rakhi to seek protection from Bahadur Shah, the Sultan of Gujarat, is one of the most famous stories associated with the festival. Draupadi is also said to have tied a rakhi around the wrist of Lord Krishna, who always protected her.

The word "Narali" means "coconut" and "Poornima" means "full moon". The combination of Narali Poornima and Raksha Bandhan makes it a double celebration for many families in these states. It is a time for families to come together and celebrate the love and bond between siblings, as well as the abundance of the sea.