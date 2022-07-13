James Webb Space Telescope first images of unseen universe released: What is the significance?

James Webb Telescope First Image: James Webb Telescope released its next wave of images on July 12, 2022, starting a new era of astronomy. The images released by James Webb Telescope include the cosmic cliff of a stellar nursery and a quintet of galaxies bound in a celestial dance.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson while talking about the James Webb Space Telescope images said that every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the universe that we have never seen before. James Webb Space Telescope first images which were released one by one demonstrated the full power of the $10 billion observatory which uses infrared cameras to gaze into the distant universe in unprecedented clarity.

Check the key details related to the James Webb Space Telescope first images and why the release of the images is significant.

👀 Sneak a peek at the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the early universe ever taken — all in a day’s work for the Webb telescope. (Literally, capturing it took less than a day!) This is Webb’s first image released as we begin to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B pic.twitter.com/Y7ebmQwT7j — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 11, 2022

James Webb Space Telescope First Images: What does it show?

1. The latest tranche of James Webb Space Telescope first images included the mountains and valleys of a star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, dubbed the ‘Cosmic Cliffs’, 7,600 light years away.

2. James Webb Space Telescope in the first images also revealed never before seen details of Stephan’s Quintet, a grouping of five galaxies including four that experience repeated close encounters, which provide insights into how early galaxies formed at the start of the universe.

3. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope also dramatically captures the shockwaves as one of the galaxies smashed through the center of the cluster.

4. A dim star at the center of the Southern Ring Nebula was also revealed for the first time to be cloaked in the dust, as it spews out the rings of gas and dust in its death throes.

James Webb Space Telescope First Images revealed: What is the significance?

As per NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the images released by the James Webb Space Telescope which also includes the deepest infrared view of the universe that has ever been taken before, have shown how the James Webb Space Telescope will help in uncovering the answers to the questions that the researchers don’t even know how to ask. The questions will further help in better understanding the universe and humanity’s place in it.

The first images of the James Webb Space Telescope are also a reflection of what NASA does best. The images reveal the capabilities of all four of Webb’s state-of-the-art scientific instruments and also confirm that the observations ahead will revolutionize the understanding of the cosmos and our own origins.

James Webb Space Telescope: 5 things to know about world's most powerful space telescope

1. James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket.

2. James Webb Space Telescope is orbiting the sun at a distance of a million miles (1.6 million kilometers)from the Earth, in a region of space called the second Lagrange point.

3. The total project cost is estimated to be $10 billion. It makes James Webb Space Telescope one of the most expensive scientific platforms ever built, comparable to the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.

4. NASA has estimated that James Webb Space Telescope has enough propellant for a 20-year life. The telescope works in concert with the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to answer the fundamental questions about the cosmos.

5. James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror is over 21 feet (6.5 meters) wide and is made up of 18 gold-coated mirror segments. The structure is required to remain as stable as possible to achieve the best shots.

