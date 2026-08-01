July Ends Among India’s Driest Since 2001, Check IMD's Forecasts For August–September

India witnessed one of its driest Julys in recent years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), July 2026 was the 12th driest July since 2001. IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall during August and September. Keep reading to know in detail. July Ends Among India’s Driest Since 2001 July 2026 ranked as the 12th driest July since 2001. Rainfall remained below the long-period average in many parts of the country. Several regions experienced long dry spells during the month. IMD Forecast for August and September IMD has predicted below-normal rainfall for August and September across regions in India. Weather conditions may vary from one region to another. Many regions may continue to experience rainfall deficiency. Some areas could still receive heavy rain during active monsoon phases.

17 Meteorological Subdivisions Still Rain-Deficient As of July 31, the IMD said 17 of India’s 36 meteorological subdivisions received below average rainfall. These subdivisions include East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Several northeastern states. Why Is This Forecast Important? Impact on Agriculture Lower rainfall may affect crop growth. Farmers may face irrigation challenges like water-logging, soil erosion and disease spreads. Water Availability Reservoir levels may rise more slowly. While, some regions could experience water shortages too. Groundwater recharge may be lower than normal. Weather Conditions Longer dry spells may lead to higher daytime temperatures and heat and humidity could increase in several states. Localised heavy rainfall events may still occur.