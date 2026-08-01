July Ends Among India’s Driest Since 2001, Check IMD's Forecasts For August–September
July 2026 ended as India’s 12th driest July since 2001. The IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall for August and September.
India witnessed one of its driest Julys in recent years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), July 2026 was the 12th driest July since 2001. IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall during August and September. Keep reading to know in detail.
July Ends Among India’s Driest Since 2001
July 2026 ranked as the 12th driest July since 2001. Rainfall remained below the long-period average in many parts of the country. Several regions experienced long dry spells during the month.
IMD Forecast for August and September
IMD has predicted below-normal rainfall for August and September across regions in India. Weather conditions may vary from one region to another. Many regions may continue to experience rainfall deficiency. Some areas could still receive heavy rain during active monsoon phases.
17 Meteorological Subdivisions Still Rain-Deficient
As of July 31, the IMD said 17 of India’s 36 meteorological subdivisions received below average rainfall. These subdivisions include East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Several northeastern states.
Why Is This Forecast Important?
Impact on Agriculture
Lower rainfall may affect crop growth. Farmers may face irrigation challenges like water-logging, soil erosion and disease spreads.
Water Availability
Reservoir levels may rise more slowly. While, some regions could experience water shortages too. Groundwater recharge may be lower than normal.
Weather Conditions
Longer dry spells may lead to higher daytime temperatures and heat and humidity could increase in several states. Localised heavy rainfall events may still occur.
What Is Below-Normal Rainfall?
The IMD compares seasonal rainfall with the Long Period Average (LPA). The Normal rainfall is around the long-term average. The below-normal rainfall is less rainfall than the average expected for the season. Even with less rainfall in some regions, some places can still receive heavy showers.
Southwest Monsoon Season
The southwest monsoon usually lasts from June to September. It provides nearly 70-75% of India’s annual rainfall. The monsoon is important for agriculture, drinking water and hydropower generation.
12th Driest since 2001
With June ranking as the fifth-driest since 1901, July becoming the 12th driest since 2001. Although rainfall improved in July, it also flooded many regions but many areas still remained dry.
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