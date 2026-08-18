Who is Kamal Kaloi? Meet the Haryana Man Who Set a World Record for Most Underwater Push-Ups on a Single Breath

A 38 year old teacher from Haryana has recently set a new Guinness World Record. Kamal Kaloi did 86 push ups under water using only one single breath.

This is his 3rd Guinness World Record and he has mixed skills yoga, calisthenics and breath holding which helped him reach this level.

He made this record in 2025 however he was recently honoured with the Guinness World Record.

Who is Kamal Kaloi?

Kamal Kaloi hails from Arya Nagar in Hisar, Haryana and his birth date is not officially disclosed. He studied at Dayanand College in Hisar and currently lives in Vietnam in the Ninh Binh area.

Kamal works as a yoga teacher and from a young age he had a deep interest in swimming, yoga and fitness. Kamal had the vision to try something different from normal sports.

His inspiration was other record holders and after his first world record he pushed himself to try harder challenges again and again.