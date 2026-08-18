Who is Kamal Kaloi? Meet the Haryana Man Who Set a World Record for Most Underwater Push-Ups on a Single Breath
Haryana's Kamal Kaloi has claimed a Guinness World Record for most underwater push-ups on one breath. Check his journey and achievements.
A 38 year old teacher from Haryana has recently set a new Guinness World Record. Kamal Kaloi did 86 push ups under water using only one single breath.
This is his 3rd Guinness World Record and he has mixed skills yoga, calisthenics and breath holding which helped him reach this level.
He made this record in 2025 however he was recently honoured with the Guinness World Record.
Who is Kamal Kaloi?
Kamal Kaloi hails from Arya Nagar in Hisar, Haryana and his birth date is not officially disclosed. He studied at Dayanand College in Hisar and currently lives in Vietnam in the Ninh Binh area.
Kamal works as a yoga teacher and from a young age he had a deep interest in swimming, yoga and fitness. Kamal had the vision to try something different from normal sports.
His inspiration was other record holders and after his first world record he pushed himself to try harder challenges again and again.
Kamal Kaloi's Latest Guinness World Record
Kamal has gained the official record of "most underwater push ups with a single breath (male)." He did a total of 86 push ups underwater and did them in just one breath. Kamal completed this attempt in Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Vietnam which is where he lives.
Kamal Kaloi's Previous Guinness World Records
This was not Kamal's first entry into the Guinness World Records. He already made history twice before this new record. Here is a brief overview of his achievements:
|
Year
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Record
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Achievement
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2020
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Most consecutive yoga positions underwater
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21 yoga asanas in a single breath
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2021
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Most underwater air rings
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81 underwater air rings created
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2025-26
|
Most underwater push-ups with a single breath (male)
|
86 push-ups in one breath
How Long Did Kamal Kaloi Train for the Record?
Kamal trained for 2 full years before he attempted for this record. He worked on many things together:
Physical conditioning to build stamina
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Calisthenics practice for push-up strength
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Yoga for breath control and flexibility
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Breath holding practice to increase lung capacity
The challenge was not only about strong arms as doing push-ups on land uses less effort than doing them underwater. Water adds resistance and pressure and the body also uses up oxygen faster during hard movement.
Staying calm was very important for Kamal and his yoga practice helped him achieve this record. He mentions: “Of course yoga helped me a lot in making this record. I had very good experience in holding my breath, which I used during my world record and I became an expert in holding my breath for six minutes. I am an expert in not only holding my breath in water for six minutes but also doing activities while holding my breath.”
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