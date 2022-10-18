Kati Bihu 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images for WhatsApp to share on October 18

Kati Bihu 2022 wishes: Kati Bihu is celebrated every year on the first day of the Kati month of the Assamese Calendar. Kati Bihu usually falls in the mid of October and in 2022, the festival is being celebrated on October 18. Kati Bihu 2022 marks the fresh start of Assam’s harvest season as well as the relocation time of rice saplings. The festival is also known as Kongali Bihu. To celebrate Kati Bihu 2022, share quotes, messages, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp images among your family and friend on this day.

On Kati Bihu 2022, know more about the significance of the day and other related details. Happy Kati Bihu 2022!

Kati Bihu 2022: What is the significance of the festival?

Kati Bihu in Assam is also known as the Kongali Bihu, which means poor, as the granaries are usually empty and there is not much to eat at this time. Kati in Kati Bihu means cut since this is the time of relocation of rice saplings. October is the owing season in Assam and Kati Bihu honors nature and the harvest cycle and also reminds people to be grateful and to stay connected to their roots.

On Kati Bihu 2022, the Tulsi plant is cleaned and placed on a platform which is called ‘Tulsi Bheti’ as the offerings and prayers are made to Goddess Tulsi for a good harvest and for the well-being of the family.

Kati Bihu marks a crucial phase of the year for every farmer family in Assam. The festival is rooted in the rural households' deep ethos related to agricultural crops and their yield. May this auspicious occasion herald good harvest and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/jxMbsFHwlX — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) October 18, 2022

Kati Bihu 2022 Wishes & Messages

1. On the auspicious occasion of Kati Bihu, here's wishing you a bright future full of love and luck. May all your dreams come true.

2. As we light the lamps outside our homes, here's praying that your life is also lit up with new dreams and achievements. Happy Kati Bihu!

3. Let's take a pledge to remove the negativity that surrounds us and move forward with hope and courage. Happy Kati Bihu!

4. Let's welcome this new harvest season with warmth and prayers! Happy Kati Bihu, everyone.

5. This is the time for the relocation of rice saplings. Here's hoping the new harvest season ushers in joy and prosperity in your life. A very happy Kati Bihu to you.

Kati Bihu 2022 Quotes

1. Let us make this auspicious fresh harvest celebration even more auspicious by seeking the almighty's blessing and hoping and praying for a brighter and happier future

2. I wish you a very happy Kati Bihu and hope that this festival brings you and your loved ones the ultimate happiness and eternal joy - a heartfelt wish from me.

3. The Kati Bihu celebration is the time when we see an end to all the suffering and pain, and we celebrate and pray for a happier and more prosperous future filled with plenty of grains and free of hunger - Best wishes on Kati Bihu.

4. It is time to put an end to all the suffering and pain, to celebrate the new harvest, to seek god's ultimate blessings, and to hope for a happy and prosperous future - Happy Kati Bihu.

5. One of the best ways to mark and celebrate Kati Bihu is with the love of family while hoping for the best and prosperous future.

