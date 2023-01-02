Kickstart the new year with these exciting brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to start the year. Are you ready?





BRAIN TEASER 1:

Lisa shoots her husband. Then she holds him underwater for over 5 minutes. Finally, she hangs him. But 5 minutes later they both go out together and enjoy a wonderful dinner together. How can this be?

BRAIN TEASER 2:

Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I?

BRAIN TEASER 3:

How can 8 + 8 = 4?







ANSWERS:

ANSWER:

Lisa was a photographer. She shot a picture of her husband, developed it, and hung it up to dry.

ANSWER:

The number 8

ANSWER:

8 AM + 8 hours= 4 o’clock.