What Is FreedomGPT? How to Use it?

Age of AI, LLC has introduced a powerful, uncensored AI chatbot called FreedomGPT. It is a versatile language model with a wide range of potential applications, including content generation, language translation, creative writing, and answering questions in a comprehensive and informative way, without the need for jailbreak.

FreedomGPT is based on the LaMDA and Alpaca open-source models, and it is hosted by CellStrat AI Research Lab.

It is designed to be private, unbiased, and censorship-free. This makes it a valuable tool for users who need to generate creative content, translate languages, or ask challenging questions without fear of judgment or censorship.

Here are some of the potential applications of FreedomGPT:

Content generation: FreedomGPT can be used to generate a variety of content, including articles, blog posts, stories, poems, scripts, and code. This can be useful for writers, bloggers, and other content creators who need to produce high-quality content on a regular basis.

Language translation: FreedomGPT can translate text between over 200 languages. This can be useful for businesses and individuals who need to communicate with people from other countries.

Creative writing: FreedomGPT can be used to generate creative text formats, such as poems, code, scripts, and musical pieces. This can be useful for writers, artists, and other creative professionals who need to generate new ideas and content.

Question answering: FreedomGPT can answer questions in a comprehensive and informative way, even if they are open-ended, challenging, or strange. This can be useful for students, researchers, and other people who need to find information on a variety of topics.

Source: FreedomGPT

Why Was FreedomGPT Created?

FreedomGPT was created to showcase the inevitability and necessity of unbiased and censor-free AI that is also 100% private.

The creators of FreedomGPT believe that generative AI is going to be an extension of the human psyche. As such, it is important that generative AI is not subject to censorship and that it is private.

FreedomGPT is a step towards making this vision a reality. It is a powerful and versatile AI chatbot that can be used for a variety of purposes, including content generation, language translation, creative writing, and question-answering.

It is also completely private, which means that users can use it without fear of judgment or censorship.

The creators of FreedomGPT believe that everyone and every organisation will eventually need their own private LLM (large language model).

They are investing in companies that are working to make this a reality across a variety of industries.

How to Use FreedomGPT?

Here are the steps that you can follow to access FreedomGPT: