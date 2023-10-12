Explained: What Is Operation Ajay?

India is preparing to save its people amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The country is launching a new mission known as Operation Ajay to help its citizens return home from Israel.

The mission was announced on Wednesday by Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India through his X (Twitter) account.

Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return.



Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place.



Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2023

As soon as the tensions grew between the two places, the Indian External Affairs Minister alerted Indians in Israel to exercise caution. The Ministry of External Affairs also set up a helpline number for Indian citizens in Israel to seek assistance. On the fifth day of the conflict, India launched Operation Ajay.

The Israeli government has assured that it will be supporting and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Operation Ajay,

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, said "There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1,000 students whom we love very much. The Indian business community, whom we love and respect very much, contribute to our economy in a big way."

VIDEO | "There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including 1,000 students whom we love very much. The Indian business community, whom we love and respect very much, contribute to our economy in a big way. The Israeli government is doing the utmost to assist the Indian… pic.twitter.com/ySwaR5715Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2023

Operation Ajay: Key Details